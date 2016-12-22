Virat Kohli’s exclusion from ICC Test Team of the Year has set guns blazing on Twitter!

Trending News

Virat Kohli's exclusion from the ICC Test 'Team of the Year' has ruffled quite a lot of feathers on Twitter.

December 22, 2016
icc team, virat kohli icc team, icc r ashwin, icc selection criteria, icc selection twitter, icc selection twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, indian express viral, trending Kohli was man-of-the-series with 655 runs leading India to the 4-0 win against England recently.

There is no denying that Virat Kohli is currently in top form, and a hot favourite as India’s Test team captain, especially with his 18-match unbeaten streak. But, surprisingly, the young cricketer did not make it to the list of players in the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team of the Year. Instead, Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, was declared the skipper of the ODI all-star XI. This came as rather unsettling news for many cricket fans, given that under his leadership, India has been unbeaten since August 2015. R Ashwin happens to be the only Indian cricketer who has made it to the list, a major constituent of which are Australian and English cricketers.

The news has definitely come as a shock to many, and people took to social media to express their disappointment. Many have called out the ICC officials for including mostly English and Australian cricketers, others clearly were dismayed that Kohli, despite his sheer brilliance, did not make it to the list.

At the end of the Test series with England recently, Kohli was also the man-of-the-series with 655 runs as he lead India to the 4-0 win. This fact became another reason to anger his fans.

This was the news that started it all.

Sample some of the reactions that the decision garnered on social media.

