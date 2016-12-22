Virat Kohli’s exclusion from ICC Test Team of the Year has set guns blazing on Twitter!

Kohli was man-of-the-series with 655 runs leading India to the 4-0 win against England recently. Kohli was man-of-the-series with 655 runs leading India to the 4-0 win against England recently.

There is no denying that Virat Kohli is currently in top form, and a hot favourite as India’s Test team captain, especially with his 18-match unbeaten streak. But, surprisingly, the young cricketer did not make it to the list of players in the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Team of the Year. Instead, Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, was declared the skipper of the ODI all-star XI. This came as rather unsettling news for many cricket fans, given that under his leadership, India has been unbeaten since August 2015. R Ashwin happens to be the only Indian cricketer who has made it to the list, a major constituent of which are Australian and English cricketers.

The news has definitely come as a shock to many, and people took to social media to express their disappointment. Many have called out the ICC officials for including mostly English and Australian cricketers, others clearly were dismayed that Kohli, despite his sheer brilliance, did not make it to the list.

At the end of the Test series with England recently, Kohli was also the man-of-the-series with 655 runs as he lead India to the 4-0 win. This fact became another reason to anger his fans.

Here is the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/TjqFeMn4MY — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

Bit strange to have so many English batsmen in the ICC Test team of the year, but no @imVkohli. http://t.co/SWvEoEb9bq — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) December 22, 2016

Seems like @ICC test team of the year is picked just like Bollywood movie awards are – by everything other than merit pic.twitter.com/f0HElxuU4Q — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) December 22, 2016

I am shocked to know that Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t win the best batsman award. #ICCAwards — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 22, 2016

Virat Kohli scored 1215 runs in 2016 still not got place in ICC Test team. This is how people treat a general category student. — Sunil- The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) December 22, 2016

Woke up to the news that Kohli didn’t make it to the ICC Test team of 2016 (aware about the deadline) …going back to sleep. — Devdutt (@ApratimKheladu) December 22, 2016

It’s surprising that despite his load of runs Virat Kohli is not included in ICC Test team of the year.Aus Adam Voges is preferred over him. — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) December 22, 2016

