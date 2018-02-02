  • Associate Sponsor
Virat Kohli’s century and MS Dhoni’s winning shot in Ind vs SA first ODI leave Twitterati ecstatic

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2018 11:34 am
virat kohli, virat kohli 33rd hundred, virat kohli century, virat kohli 33rd century in ODI India vs SA, Virat Kohli India 33rd century, Virat Kohli 33rd hundred Twitter reactions, Indian Express, Indian Express news More than anything, fans of the gentleman’s game on the Internet especially Twitter, were ecstatic after seeing Virat Kohli make his 33rd ODI 100.(Source: DK/Twitter)
It must have been Indian cricket team’s first win in the six-match series against South Africa alright, but it was Virat Kohli’s 33rd ODI 100 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s winning shot that got people deliric, especially on social media. Kohli made 112 runs from 119 balls and Rahane 79 from 86 balls, taking the game beyond SA’s grasp. This, after the team lost the Test series against SA only recently. Kohli and former captain Dhoni’s stellar performance on-field also ended South Africa’as two year winning reign in ODIs at home ever since it was beaten by England in February 2016. But more than anything, fans of the gentleman’s game on the Internet especially Twitter, were ecstatic after seeing Kohli make his 33rd ODI 100.

Fun fact: With this, Kohli becomes only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score an ODI 100 against eight different test playing countries at their home-grounds. Kohli is, however ahead of Tendulkar in terms of making the most 100s while chasing.

Also, Twitterati thought it will be fun to dig a little into recent history and resurrect something that Kohli had said on-field to his fellow cricketers while playing test against SA and consequentially went viral thereafter. While we are at it, here are some other reactions that the SA vs Ind game garnered on social media.

