Virat Kohli’s century and MS Dhoni’s winning shot in Ind vs SA first ODI leave Twitterati ecstatic

It must have been Indian cricket team’s first win in the six-match series against South Africa alright, but it was Virat Kohli’s 33rd ODI 100 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s winning shot that got people deliric, especially on social media. Kohli made 112 runs from 119 balls and Rahane 79 from 86 balls, taking the game beyond SA’s grasp. This, after the team lost the Test series against SA only recently. Kohli and former captain Dhoni’s stellar performance on-field also ended South Africa’as two year winning reign in ODIs at home ever since it was beaten by England in February 2016. But more than anything, fans of the gentleman’s game on the Internet especially Twitter, were ecstatic after seeing Kohli make his 33rd ODI 100.

Fun fact: With this, Kohli becomes only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score an ODI 100 against eight different test playing countries at their home-grounds. Kohli is, however ahead of Tendulkar in terms of making the most 100s while chasing.

Also, Twitterati thought it will be fun to dig a little into recent history and resurrect something that Kohli had said on-field to his fellow cricketers while playing test against SA and consequentially went viral thereafter. While we are at it, here are some other reactions that the SA vs Ind game garnered on social media.

Virat Kohli : Someone stole my bag Police guy : Mai chase karta hun Virat Kohli : Chase main karunga, aap car ka dhyan rakho — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 7, 2016

Guy: Say something awesome Me: Kohli 100* Guy: Yeh roz ka hai, tell me something extraordinary Me: Got Seat in Mumbai Local Guy: WOW — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 3, 2017

Virat kohli’s favourite song is “tu chase badi hai mast mast, tu chase badi hai mast”. — डि.के. (@itsdhruvism) March 28, 2016

Records say Kohli is a better batsman but Dil bole hadippa — Ojas Korde (@Ojasism) February 1, 2018

Gavaskar: Convert 1s into 2s.. and 2s into 3s.. Virat Kohli: F*ck this shit! I am converting 1s into 100s! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 1, 2018

Sometimes I feel sad for Kohli. The way he chases big totals so easily and so often, I fear people will never consider him God :( — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018

“Raat tak khelenge to Manjrekar jaison ki….” ~ Kohli#SAvInd — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 2018

Dhoni ka winning shot maarne ka wahi hisab hai ki jhanda koi fehraye, danda toh mera hi hoga 😸 #INDvSA — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) February 1, 2018

Don’t know if crowd is cheering Kohli going out to the Pavilion or Dhoni coming in to bat. #INDvSA — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 1, 2018

Dhoni is making his final appearances at different grounds of the world by hitting ceremonial boundaries. Long live the legend of MSD — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 1, 2018

Snapchat emoji of Virat Kohli is 💯 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 1, 2018

