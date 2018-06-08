Virat Kohli’s wax statue: Amul’s quirky cartoon captures the fan fever at Madame Tussauds Delhi

Amul pays an ode to Virat Kohli’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, and people can’t keep calm. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) Amul pays an ode to Virat Kohli’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi, and people can’t keep calm. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

As Madame Tussauds Delhi unveiled its newest addition of the ‘waxed’ celebrity Virat Kohli, cricket buffs from all across the city thronged at the venue to get a glimpse of the statue. After much anticipation, when the Indian skipper’s wax statue was opened for public in the National Capital, people went crazy clicking selfies and posing with the ace batsman.

Celebrating the new feather in his cap, Amul posted an adorable cartoon on Twitter. In their latest topical, the diary brand featured the cricketer in his iconic pose with the bat. Right beside his statue, the Amul girl could be seen taking a selfie to resonate the =enthusiasm of scores of visitors, who flocked the gallery just to get a candid shot with the sports star.

With a tagline that read, “Kohli wax he ball,” they kept their punny game going strong.

With his number 18 jersey on, Virat Kohli’s wax figure puts the spotlight on his dynamic pose, sans helmet – ready to strike. “It’s a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory,” Kohli said in a statement.

Kohli is the latest sports celebrity after Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt, who made it to the Indian branch of the iconic wax statue museum.

