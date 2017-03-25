Trending News

‘Cutest water boy ever’: Virat Kohli brings drinks for Team India, wins hearts on Twitter

Surprising millions of fans watching the match, Virat Kohli walked in with a few bottles of drinks and gave a pep talk to his teammates.

March 25, 2017
Virat Kohli looks happy with his new role!

The official announcement of Virat Kohli not playing for India in the fourth Test match against Australia at Dharamsala called for a lot of disappointment among cricket enthusiasts in the nation. However, surprising millions of fans watching the match, the cricketer walked in with a few bottles of drinks. Spreading a bundle of joy during the drinks break in the first hour of play on Day one, he also gave a pep talk to his teammates.

The official page of the Indian Cricket Team on Facebook also shared a video and wrote, “Drinks anyone? Team man Virat Kohli at it.”

“He must be the most expensive drinks boy in the world,” former cricketer and commentator Brett Lee could be heard saying in the video. With more than 46,000 likes and 1,500 shares, the video went viral and also sparked some reactions on Twitter.

What do you think of Kohli’s new role? Tell us in the comments below.

