‘Cutest water boy ever’: Virat Kohli brings drinks for Team India, wins hearts on Twitter

Virat Kohli looks happy with his new role! (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli looks happy with his new role! (Source: File Photo)

The official announcement of Virat Kohli not playing for India in the fourth Test match against Australia at Dharamsala called for a lot of disappointment among cricket enthusiasts in the nation. However, surprising millions of fans watching the match, the cricketer walked in with a few bottles of drinks. Spreading a bundle of joy during the drinks break in the first hour of play on Day one, he also gave a pep talk to his teammates.

The official page of the Indian Cricket Team on Facebook also shared a video and wrote, “Drinks anyone? Team man Virat Kohli at it.”

“He must be the most expensive drinks boy in the world,” former cricketer and commentator Brett Lee could be heard saying in the video. With more than 46,000 likes and 1,500 shares, the video went viral and also sparked some reactions on Twitter.

Stat: No other water boy in the world has scored 10000+ international runs. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 25, 2017

Then Sachin Tendulkar was carrying drinks for his team mates in Bangalore Test v AUS. (in2004) (due to tennis elbow) Today Virat Kohli … pic.twitter.com/ewhOpfWpGd — Virat Kohli (@RoyalViratian) March 25, 2017

Serving Drinks to team mates even when he is injured.

Team Man Virat Kohli For You! pic.twitter.com/UwJAXR5ytp — Ramasubramanian (@RamRajiniVerian) March 25, 2017

This commitment from Virat the only highlight of the first session for India.

Good batting track but Aus helped by wayward bowling.#IndvAus pic.twitter.com/dNYlWe11Sq — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2017

Virat Kohli came serving drinks to his teammates ! Simplicity, Selfless, Teamman level= @imVkohli 💯✔ #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/00GSIq5yKc — Virat Kohli Club🇮🇳 (@ViratsArmy) March 25, 2017

The loudest cheer you’ve ever heard for a man running the drinks http://t.co/owfbADiok9 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/zmPPA7rgMq — FOX SPORTS Cricket (@FOXCricketLive) March 25, 2017

Virat Kohli seemed to be enjoying his new role 😊 #Kohli #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OfbUclbKZ9 — Sunil kumar (@TweetsOfSunil) March 25, 2017

Loving the intensity of @imVkohli and his desire to be in the middle in any form to involve in game.#dharamsala #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/yr2OZ56jes — Anand Sharma (@Pandit2050) March 25, 2017

What do you think of Kohli’s new role? Tell us in the comments below.

