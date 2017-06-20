‘Why can’t more men emulate Virat Kohli?’ — Richa Chadha’s Facebook post to ‘Gentlemen of our nation’ goes viral

Richa Chadha’s letter to the ‘Gentleman of out nation’ is going viral. (Source: File Photo, Richa Chadha/Facebook) Richa Chadha’s letter to the ‘Gentleman of out nation’ is going viral. (Source: File Photo, Richa Chadha/Facebook)

What does it take to be a gentleman? Does it take too much? These are some of the questions that actor Richa Chadha raised through a through-provoking post she shared recently on social media. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor posted a video of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, while presenting a valid case on “Why can’t more men emulate Virat Kohli?”. The cricketer, who has been vociferous in the past about the love and respect he harbours for the women in his life, is seen promoting a luxury watch brand. “Men of the world have forgotten how to behave with the ladies,” he says in the video, looking into the camera with steely eyes. Evidently, the video struck a chord with Chadha, who took to Facebook to share the video.

She begins her post by addressing the ‘Gentlemen of our nation’ and rues how “you are on the verge of extinction!” She wrote how the crimes against women have only increased and how ‘gentlemen’ are just turning a blind eye to the state that women are in.

“To the Gentlemen of our nation,

You are on a verge of extinction. Yes! You read that right. You might choose to not agree with me, but that doesn’t really change the situation as it is.

Every time I read about a woman getting molested or raped in any part of our nation, I wonder if the man-kind was ever introduced to the concept of ‘Being A Gentleman’ that we grew up reading about in literature.

Of course, many of you who might be reading this, might argue why do you need a gentleman? You are absolutely right. Why should we? After all, we are living in time where we are told that men & women are equal. There’s no gender discrimination. No sexism. Nothing! Yet, there’s no drop in crime against women. Be it Gurugram or Bengaluru, women aren’t safe anywhere. Every time, a woman gets kidnapped up by a bunch of goons from road or getting molested in Metro, while returning from work, a gentleman chooses to overlook it. Why? Because that’s not what they are supposed to do. It is someone else’s duty. Someone else’s job.

This brings us to the next important question – What makes a man – “a gentleman”?

For me, a gentleman is one who stands up for what he believes in. He is the one who knows how to behave with ladies. He is the one who understands the fine line between discussion & debate. He is the one who lets his woman choose.

Look at Virat Kohli, Captain of Indian Cricket Team. Cricket, is essentially, a gentleman’s game. And Virat Kohli, in true sense, is living upto it. When world was spewing venom against his woman, blaming her for his poor performance on field, this man, without caring about anything, jumped to her defence. That’s a mark of a true gentleman!

Unfortunately, many men who idolize him, worship him for his attitude on & off field, don’t think twice before offending a woman.

Why can’t more men emulate Virat Kohli? Is it too much to ask for?

Times are changing. And it’s only fair that men, in general, change their behaviour towards women. And learn to respect them! For real. Like a true gentleman is supposed to be.”

