IPL 2018: Virat Kohli lost to MS Dhoni, but their ‘bromance’ hug at RCB vs CSK match is winning the Internet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Virat Kohli, must have lost the match to Chennai Super Kings yesterday, but that did not stop Netizens from celebrating one of the best moments that will go down in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — when Kohli embraced former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. Not surprisingly, the pure ‘bromance’ moment resulted in a flurry on social media, especially Twitter, wherein many rose up to the occasion and went to town turning the picture into hilarious memes right away! From taking digs like: ‘Chennai and Karnataka are now friends and the Cauvery-water dispute has been finally solved’, to comparing their hug to ‘Game of Thrones’ A Song of Ice and Fire’, people put their best foot forward with the meme-game this time.

In the IPL 2018 RCB vs CSK match that took place on April 25 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai, the latter won by five wickets, making 207 runs, while RCB which went to bat first, made 205 runs. Take a look at the ‘bromance’ memes Kohli and Dhoni’s ‘special moment’ on-field has resulted in, on the micro-blogging site.

Bhai DRS lete time ishaara kar dena. pic.twitter.com/gUBEBFlZtN — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2018

” Maahi bhai #IPL cup me chai pila na plz” pic.twitter.com/wPMeHOEZNc — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 25, 2018

“Haha, Gambhir ka IPL main bhi kat gya” pic.twitter.com/lst4AQV8K0 — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) April 25, 2018

Congratulations everyone. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are friends. Cauvery issue is resolved. #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/leJCudDk4C — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2018

Maahi bhai, woh sala hamesha run out karva deta hai ?? pic.twitter.com/3F5M2aaFFq — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 25, 2018

Meanwhile, there was no dearth of sarcastic jibes that made the rounds after RCB lost the match. To wondering why aren’t bowlers doing their job to CSK supporters thanking AB Devilliers, many were as ruthless as they were funny.

There’s a similarity between me and RCB – We both cannot save. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2018

Friend : Maine RCB pe paise laga diye Me : pic.twitter.com/2ZODlYngZP — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 8, 2018

Opposition captains to AB Devilliers. pic.twitter.com/Do7w8QG3uM — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2018

AB Devilliers is such a player that even when he is scoring against your team, you can’t hate him and will end up cheering for him. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2018

“Where will AB Devilliers hit?” “Everywhere” pic.twitter.com/HXgUMBhINL — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 25, 2018

Aryabhatta invented 0 when someone asked him the number of quality death bowlers in RCB. #RCBvCSK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2018

Dil chhota mat kar, tere bade bhai se hara hai tu. #RCBvCSK #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/vIV7B06heZ — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) April 25, 2018

What did you think of the RCB vs CSK IPL match? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

