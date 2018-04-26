Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli lost to MS Dhoni, but their ‘bromance’ hug at RCB vs CSK match is winning the Internet

IPL 2018: As the RCB vs CSK match ended, Netizens could not stop themselves from celebrating one of the best moments that will go down in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — when Virat Kohli embraced former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2018 10:30:16 am
virat Kohli dhoni hug, RCB vs CSK, RCB vs CSK match higlights, IPL Virat Kohli MS Dhoni matches, Virat Kohli MS Dhoni hugs each other photo viral, IPL best photos, Indian express, Indian express news In the IPL 2018 RCB vs CSK match that took place on April 25 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai, the latter won by five wickets,, but it was Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni’s hug that got everybody talking.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Virat Kohli, must have lost the match to Chennai Super Kings yesterday, but that did not stop Netizens from celebrating one of the best moments that will go down in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history — when Kohli embraced former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. Not surprisingly, the pure ‘bromance’ moment resulted in a flurry on social media, especially Twitter, wherein many rose up to the occasion and went to town turning the picture into hilarious memes right away! From taking digs like: ‘Chennai and Karnataka are now friends and the Cauvery-water dispute has been finally solved’, to comparing their hug to ‘Game of Thrones’ A Song of Ice and Fire’, people put their best foot forward with the meme-game this time.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets

In the IPL 2018 RCB vs CSK match that took place on April 25 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai, the latter won by five wickets, making 207 runs, while RCB which went to bat first, made 205 runs. Take a look at the ‘bromance’ memes Kohli and Dhoni’s ‘special moment’ on-field has resulted in, on the micro-blogging site.

Meanwhile, there was no dearth of sarcastic jibes that made the rounds after RCB lost the match. To wondering why aren’t bowlers doing their job to CSK supporters thanking AB Devilliers, many were as ruthless as they were funny.

What did you think of the RCB vs CSK IPL match? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

