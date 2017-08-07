Virat Kohli met The Great Khali and Twitterati went to town with funny captions and puns

Virat Kohli with ‘Virat’ Khali. (Source: Virat Kohli/Twitter) Virat Kohli with ‘Virat’ Khali. (Source: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

On days as dreary as Mondays, when nihilistic thoughts and ‘what’s the meaning of life’ rule our mind, memes and puns are probably the only respite we could avail. Which is probably why, when Virat Kohli uploaded pictures of him posing with The Great Khali, the Internet knew just what had to be done, without being told — make memes. The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, met with the former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion on August 6 and took to Twitter to share photos with him, complete with a pun of his own, and ever since then, it has been meme-fest on the Internet.

“It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!” Kohli tweeted along with the pictures that obviously showed just how huge Dalip Singh Rana, known popularly as The Great Khali, is. And amazingly, it did not take people a lot of time to come up with puns that just fit the bill — ‘Virat Kohli with Virat (the Hindi for huge) Khali’ being one of the most popular ones! Not just this, people also had an “expectations vs reality” caption-contest too going on.

Check out Kohli’s tweet here.

It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy! 💪🤼pic.twitter.com/FoUhHMWFcX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2017

And all the reactions on the micro-blogging site, thereafter

Pic 1: In a Wrestling ring

Pic 2: On a Cricket field pic.twitter.com/AGayTTWbMs — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 6, 2017

Virat kohli with his records pic.twitter.com/n1QjZRJ28Q — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 6, 2017

Person who is famous in beating shit out of opponents with The Great Khali. pic.twitter.com/dvX2wHtzBV — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 6, 2017

My salary How much I get vs How much I want pic.twitter.com/QqSwZ47sbG — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 6, 2017

Marks I score in exam vs max marks pic.twitter.com/iV6zKwkGDt — Rahul Jain (@Im_rahulj) August 6, 2017

While it was just the Indian skipper’s pictures that became fodder for hilarious memes on social media, cricketer Umesh Yadav also met the WWE champion and later went on to upload a photo with the seven feet tall star on Instagram with the caption “When Strength meets Size. Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali.”

