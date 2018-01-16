Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in Ind Vs SA second test match inspire hilarious memes on Twitter

Check out the memes that Indian cricketers on the third day of India Vs South Africa’s second test have inspired on the Internet. (Source: Twitter) Check out the memes that Indian cricketers on the third day of India Vs South Africa’s second test have inspired on the Internet. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket fans, especially in India, might be celebrating Virat Kohli’s 21st century in Test cricket against South Africa in the ongoing three-test series, but the Internet, especially Twitter, is going to town making memes of one of his stills from the field. In what could be called a cleverly (or not) timed picture, Kohli is seen frozen in a jump-like posture which has now come to be at the receiving end of hilarious digs on Twitter. Kohli, however, has company. Hardik Pandya, who was called out by veteran cricketers like Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar for his bizarre run-out that could have well been avoided, also became an instant meme on Twitter with captions like “Mondays are hard” freezing his bad move on social media.

Check out the memes that Indian cricketers on the third day of India Vs South Africa’s second test have inspired on the Internet.

Kitna bhi khoshish kar le… Mere se zyada upar koi jump nahi kar sakta ~ Dinda pic.twitter.com/ozYzpwMKt8 — The (@Chandorkar) January 15, 2018

“Kaun hain humaare honeymoon ka jokes banane waale? Mukka maarunga BC!!!” pic.twitter.com/ELXhd8s8XU — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 15, 2018

Ye mukka Rohit ke liye hai use bataane ke liye ki Aise khela jata hai pic.twitter.com/ertdWmlvbT — ??????? (@Bhai_saheb) January 15, 2018

Superman Vs Batman pic.twitter.com/WvL7ZeUV43 — ScarFace Swamy (@RAC7R) January 15, 2018

Ravi Shastri & Hardik Pandya in the Dressing Room#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/Wd1GjGGrad — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) January 15, 2018

The leg umpire is my baba watching me and my results closely :-) — Gud 10 (@Ihsirh) January 15, 2018

Hardik Pandya: Bats in style

Bowls in style

Fields in style And gets run out in style as well.#INDvSA #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/KEj5JoJXDI — Sir Rohit Sharma (@ImRo450) January 15, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd