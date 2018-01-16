Latest News

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in Ind Vs SA second test match inspire hilarious memes on Twitter

In what could be called a cleverly (or not) timed picture, Kohli is seen frozen in a jump-like posture which has now come to be at the receiving end of hilarious digs on Twitter. Kohli, however, has company in Hardik Pandya.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2018 9:17 am
virat kohli, #INDVSSA, virat kohli hardik pandya, virat kohli hardik pandya mic, virat kohli hardik pandya mic talk viral, #INDVSSA tweets, india vs south africa viral tweets, india vs sa viral twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Check out the memes that Indian cricketers on the third day of India Vs South Africa’s second test have inspired on the Internet. (Source: Twitter)

Cricket fans, especially in India, might be celebrating Virat Kohli’s 21st century in Test cricket against South Africa in the ongoing three-test series, but the Internet, especially Twitter, is going to town making memes of one of his stills from the field. In what could be called a cleverly (or not) timed picture, Kohli is seen frozen in a jump-like posture which has now come to be at the receiving end of hilarious digs on Twitter. Kohli, however, has company. Hardik Pandya, who was called out by veteran cricketers like Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar for his bizarre run-out that could have well been avoided, also became an instant meme on Twitter with captions like “Mondays are hard” freezing his bad move on social media.

Check out the memes that Indian cricketers on the third day of India Vs South Africa’s second test have inspired on the Internet.

