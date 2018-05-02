Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
IPL 2018: As RCB wins the match against MI, Twitterati drool over Virat’s ‘birthday gift’ for Anushka

After Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory over Mumbai Indians, the icing on the cake for many, as going by their responses on social media, is when Virat Kohli, the captain of RCB, called the victory a 'little gift' for actor Anushka Sharma, whom he got married to in December 2017.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2018 10:40:46 am
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs, after the latter failed to chase the target of 168 runs.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever at its peak, fans of the game could not contain their excitement when Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match against Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai on May 1 (Tuesday). But the icing on the cake for many, as going by their responses on social media, is when Virat Kohli, the captain of RCB, called the victory a “little gift” for actor Anushka Sharma, whom he got married to in December 2017. As soon as the game ended, it was jokes galore on Twitter, but this time, with a generous dash of mush as contributed by the ‘Virushka’ fans as well.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs, after the latter failed to chase the target of 168 runs. “It is disappointing to be on the losing side. We got ourselves to blame though. Didn’t play smart cricket, losing wickets in the powerplay didn’t help. We wanted to keep ticking with the scoreboard. Credit to RCB, they bowled really well, it was a tough wicket and they kept us guessing,” Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians team, who got out for a duck and whose wicket was taken by Umesh Yadav. On behalf of Mumba Indians, Hardik Pandya departed only after scoring an impressive half century.

Meanwhile, here is a quick look at how the Netizens reacted to the RCB vs MI match.

Any jokes up your sleeve on the latest IPL match? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

