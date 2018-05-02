IPL 2018: As RCB wins the match against MI, Twitterati drool over Virat’s ‘birthday gift’ for Anushka

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs, after the latter failed to chase the target of 168 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 14 runs, after the latter failed to chase the target of 168 runs.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever at its peak, fans of the game could not contain their excitement when Royal Challengers Bangalore won the match against Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai on May 1 (Tuesday). But the icing on the cake for many, as going by their responses on social media, is when Virat Kohli, the captain of RCB, called the victory a “little gift” for actor Anushka Sharma, whom he got married to in December 2017. As soon as the game ended, it was jokes galore on Twitter, but this time, with a generous dash of mush as contributed by the ‘Virushka’ fans as well.

"It is disappointing to be on the losing side. We got ourselves to blame though. Didn't play smart cricket, losing wickets in the powerplay didn't help. We wanted to keep ticking with the scoreboard. Credit to RCB, they bowled really well, it was a tough wicket and they kept us guessing," Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians team, who got out for a duck and whose wicket was taken by Umesh Yadav. On behalf of Mumba Indians, Hardik Pandya departed only after scoring an impressive half century.

Meanwhile, here is a quick look at how the Netizens reacted to the RCB vs MI match.

And The Much Awaited Smiles All Around After A Long Long Time. Couldn’t Have Been A Better Gift For Anushka Sharma On Her Birthday. Well Played #RCB. 😇💪#RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #Virushka pic.twitter.com/Y0lqheNHQJ — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 1, 2018

“My wife is there,it’s her birthday, it’s a little gift for her , i am glad she could enjoy the win watching from here, it’s very special to achieve the 2 points infront of her” * nazar na lage* #RCBvMI #Virushka pic.twitter.com/UVWEUMwFo2 — ✨ (@Aarushiiiiiiiii) May 1, 2018

“My wife is here and it’s her birthday it was very special winning it in front of her.” And just look at the way Virat looks at Anushka while going away jdjdhshfjs 😭😭💞#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/avTSGhldrO — h. (@inkedvirat) May 1, 2018

Happiness Can Neither Be Created Nor Destroyed. It Can Only Be Transferred From One Sharma To Another. Sir Jadeja’s Law Of #IPL. 😇💪🙈#RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/T0lId5yPea — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 1, 2018

Two brothers trying to get Mumbai a win.

Anant and Akash.#RCBvMI — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) May 1, 2018

If Mumbai Indians won’t win this match I’ll lose all faith in money owned by Ambani. #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI — Arvind Kejriwal (@TroluKejri) May 1, 2018

Pollard in the MI team like that curd packet in your fridge which is 2 months past its expiry date #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/yxdjdWSMfx — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 1, 2018

Any jokes up your sleeve on the latest IPL match? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

