ICYMI, Virat Kohli giving Shikhar Dhawan a head massage has given Twitterati #BroGoals

The recently concluded India-South Africa series might have had a mixed outcome, but people on social media cannot get enough of a moment from the final T20 match of the series. Even though the match was held on February 24, a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli giving a head massage to Shikhar Dhawan has held the attention of people on the Internet and is still being widely shared. The captain of the Indian team had to miss the final match owing to a stiff back, but it seems that he never shies away from contributing to the team.

During the match, which was held in Cape Town, the injured skipper was spotted giving a head massage to fellow mate Shikhar Dhawan. And the picture has gone viral ever since. In case you have missed it, here’s the photo.

While fans of Kohli are busy praising the skipper and sharing the photo, others have made it into a meme. While some are referring to it as “friendship goals”. While one wrote, “Virat Kohli Giving Free Massage To Dhawan!?? And People Say He Is Too Arrogant,” another wrote, “Virat is giving head massage to Dhawan??? This man is just too adorable.” “Virat kohli apologising to Shikhar Dhawan 4 previous matches run out by giving him head massage,” and “Virat Kohli transferring his skills to Shikhar Dhawan” were some of the other comments doing the rounds on social media. Whatever be the reason, the picture indeed is very endearing.

Check out some of the tweets here.

The final match, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma was won by India. And it helped them to clinch a three-match series 2-1.

