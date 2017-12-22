Top News

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s reception pics become hit memes on Twitter in no time

While many feasted their eyes on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's beautiful photos from the reception, in no time, some decided to balance out the romance in the air by making memes, mostly in good humour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 22, 2017 10:44 am
virat kohli anushka sharma, virat kohli anushka sharma reception pics, virat anushka reception, virat anushka reception pics, virat anushka photos, virat anushka photos from reception, virat anushka reception twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held their reception in the capital city, no surprises there, they managed to generate quite a buzz again on social media, especially Twitter.

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a fairy-tale wedding on December 15 in Italy, all of the Internet came together to agree on one simple fact — this is probably the best thing that 2017 offered to many, if people on the Internet are to go by. So when the gorgeous couple held their reception in the capital city, no surprises there, they managed to generate quite a buzz again on social media, especially Twitter. While many feasted their eyes on the couple’s beautiful photos from the reception, in no time, some decided to balance out the romance in the air by making memes, mostly in good humour. Keeping in line with the tradition of instantly immortalising their picture-perfect wedding moments into funny memes, some Twitter users diligently got down to business this time as well. Here are some of them doing the rounds of the Internet now.

