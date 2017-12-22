Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s reception pics become hit memes on Twitter in no time

When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held their reception in the capital city, no surprises there, they managed to generate quite a buzz again on social media, especially Twitter. When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli held their reception in the capital city, no surprises there, they managed to generate quite a buzz again on social media, especially Twitter.

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in a fairy-tale wedding on December 15 in Italy, all of the Internet came together to agree on one simple fact — this is probably the best thing that 2017 offered to many, if people on the Internet are to go by. So when the gorgeous couple held their reception in the capital city, no surprises there, they managed to generate quite a buzz again on social media, especially Twitter. While many feasted their eyes on the couple’s beautiful photos from the reception, in no time, some decided to balance out the romance in the air by making memes, mostly in good humour. Keeping in line with the tradition of instantly immortalising their picture-perfect wedding moments into funny memes, some Twitter users diligently got down to business this time as well. Here are some of them doing the rounds of the Internet now.

Arey modiji… Camera idhar hai. pic.twitter.com/W0C99p8Vbx — Antique Chhori (@AntiqueChhori) December 21, 2017

Virat: Modi ji, Khana ready hai

Modi: Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga pic.twitter.com/qZixZp4LjJ — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 21, 2017

Virat Anushka looking stunning at their reception in Delhi #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/uUKevi7DB1 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 21, 2017

Selling Anushka’s necklace can solve the hunger problem in Africa. pic.twitter.com/nmBoyLsAv4 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 21, 2017

Modi ji ne #virushka ki bank se adhar card link ki hui copy de di. pic.twitter.com/Z9yR8dytlB — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) December 21, 2017

manyavaar ki ad hai ya reception. seriously confused. pic.twitter.com/8k28kepxk7 — Singha butterfly effect (@heisenjit) December 21, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd