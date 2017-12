After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s wedding, this Twitter thread on ‘Virat Ki Baraat’ takes Internet by storm

The Virushka wedding has got everyone talking, and this thread on the Virat-Anushka wedding is a must-read. (Source: Twitter/Instagram) The Virushka wedding has got everyone talking, and this thread on the Virat-Anushka wedding is a must-read. (Source: Twitter/Instagram)

In a hush-hush affair, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli tied the knot with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Tuscany on Monday. While the bride and groom kept the nuptials under wraps till the last minute, there was quite a lot of speculation on social media weeks before their wedding. Sharing the news on Twitter and Instagram, both Kohli and Sharma later posted candid pictures from the wedding ceremony with this note: “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Looking beautiful in matching bridal wear designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the two won hearts as pictures from the wedding started doing rounds on Instagram and Twitter.

Here’s the picture that Kohli posted.

Take a look at the adorable picture shared by Sharma here.

Fans went berserk and #VirushkaWEDDING started dominating not only India trends by also the worldwide trends on Twitter. Among all the posts, a Twitter thread posted by ‘Yo Yo Funny Singh’ put the spotlight on the types of friends and relatives at the wedding with a funny twist, and left many social media users in splits.

Here’s the Twitter thread that has grabbed many eyeballs on the networking website.

Dulhe ko zabardasti DJ par couple Dance karane wala Jija #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/0nnK0W5JuT — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Khaana kha kar, gift de kar jaldi nikal jaane wala shareef dost #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/r2Z7P4lCXp — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Dulhe ka Canede wala NRI cousin #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/tWR44udfll — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Milni wale kambal ke liye wait karte Ladke wale #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/DQOAfnIwzB — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Daru pi kar jaldi Out ho jaane wale Dulhe ke Tau Ji #ViratkiBaraat pic.twitter.com/2ASdVsJVeY — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Naagin Dance karne wala, Punjab se aaya Bua ka Beta #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/Lbyy3wRPwn — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Ladki walon se Jutte Bachane wali Dulhe ki Behne #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/NHciAIwoE0 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Jinka Dil toot gaya Lagaan wali Elizabeth Memsaab #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/8bMmWi1Bpf — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Baat Baat par naraaz hone wala Dulhe ka chota Jija #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/UJrH23pZZS — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

DJ par tamasha karne wale Bhabhi ke Dost #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/spx5DmuJZ1 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Dulhe ke office wale Just Married friends #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/FTQXQfcp0R — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Dulhe ke College wale Still Bachelor friends #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/UxNpd8UDow — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Obligatory Wish karne aaya Dulhe ka naraaz padosi #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/Zcwh7MAFY5 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

South se aaya Dulhe ka woh friend jisko North ke Rituals samjhane padte hain #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/mtXopy2Df6 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Dulhe ki Sehrabandi karte ghar ke bade #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/Imqg2rvaep — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Varmaala ke baad apni shaadi ke mazedaar kisse sunane wale, 2 Peg laga chuke Mausa Ji #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/IgLrdzVg5x — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Dulhe ka “No Non-Veg, No Drinks, No Smoking wala, No Dancing” wala sharmeela friend #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/9i001FCeVP — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Dulhe ki Haldi ki Rasam kharaab karte Kameene dost #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/HWNxIDWtvg — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Shagun ka khaali lifafa de ke jaane wala Dulhe ka Show off wala dost #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/sNFPsNBKeP — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Shaadi ke mandap par hi “Ab Jaldi se Bacha karlo” bolne wali Dulhe ki Bua #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/Mptg4VbwJD — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Ladki walon ko Jooton ki payment karne wale Dulhe ke NRI Bhaiya #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/o6zADshYli — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Jija Ji ka welcome karte Dulhe ke Saale. (Sang bade Bhaiya) #ViratkiBaraat pic.twitter.com/kqQ3IowWNM — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

“Jija Ji ek selfie to banti hai” bol bol kar tang karne wale saale saaliyan #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/gvimVAG5j2 — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Sabse pehle tiyaar ho kar baitha, Ghar walo ko daant ta Dulha.. #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/VCC31MEAAR — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

Bachelors Party ke scene .. no prizes for guessing Soda Pani Binny Bhai laye the ..! #ViratKiBaraat pic.twitter.com/Hwhg8hWe6M — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

“Mele Chachu ti Shaadi mein Jalul Jalul aana” wala dulhe ka bhatija #ViratKiBaraatpic.twitter.com/9PgdX6JqAm — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) December 11, 2017

What are your thoughts about this hilarious thread? Tell us in the comments below.

