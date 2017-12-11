Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie knot in Italy; Twitterati went bersek in excitement

Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in a small private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.(Source: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram) Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in a small private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.(Source: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

After weeks, nay months, of speculations finally, it has finally happened – on Monday, December 11, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy. The power couple confirmed the news on social media – via Instagram and Twitter – by sharing beautiful photos from their wedding ceremony hosted at Borgo Finocchieto, a sprawling resort in Tuscany.

The Indian cricket team skipper shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, “Today we promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We’re truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with love & support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thanks for being an important part of our journey.” NH10 actress too thanked her fans and friends and said the same thing Instagramming another candid photo.

But even before the stars themselves shared the news online, their wedding photos started doing rounds on Instagram and Twitter. Fans couldn’t stop gushing how adorable the couple looked doing wearing matching bridal wears designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Fans went berserk and #VirushkaWEDDING started dominating not only India trends by also worldwide trend on Twitter.

The first photo from Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma wedding emerges. Congratulations to the happy couple or as we should call them now #DreamTeam ❤️🙏#VirushkaWEDDING #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/9b1YF1Wo7F — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) December 11, 2017

While the news started doing the rounds from early evening onwards, the official confirmation came later from the newlyweds themselves. The delay certainly made everyone impatient and many lost their calm.

#VirushkaWEDDING me waiting for Virushka’s official wedding pic at 8pm pic.twitter.com/TbJz9Euct5 — Upasha18 (@UpashaDas_Kohli) December 11, 2017

I’ve never ever waited this much for 8PM to come soon.Please,Allah!

Give us the confirmation by themselves!I might get a panic attack soon.😭❣️#VirushkaWEDDING — ahana📍 (@ewwcucumber) December 11, 2017

Shit this “8pm” things better not be Italy time. it’s only 3:45 pm there #VirushkaWEDDING — мσυмιтα❤ (@moumita03) December 11, 2017

I had never opened or refreshed twitter more than these days ,just to get news about #VirushkaWEDDING. — AYESHA! (@Vkholic_x) December 11, 2017

As the wedding photos started doing rounds, best wishes started pouring in. While most fans were elated and congratulated them, a few were sad to see their favourite stars getting married. And their were others cracking jokes.

They must hide Virat Kohli’s bat instead of his shoes for a better negotiation.#VirushkaWEDDING — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 11, 2017

Kids: Gets Married, plans a honeymoon. Adults: Plans a honeymoon, gets married. Legend: Gets Married at honeymoon location.#VirushkaWedding — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 11, 2017

Most of the people, now listening to Channa Mereya.. #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/aUclVOCEh4 — Ghrushnesh (@ghrushnesh0825) December 11, 2017

#VirushkaWEDDING I don’t know whether to feel happy or sad…My first ever crush is getting married but I am happy bcz I admire #AnushkaSharma a lot.. Perfect couple 😘😘 just made for each other but still I hate you anushka like I love #Virat 😂😂

Congratulations guys😇😇 pic.twitter.com/z0dtCjZtOq — Pooja Vidrohi (@ImP_vidrohi) December 11, 2017

Congratulations Kohli and Anushka#VirushkaWEDDING congrats and all The best for ur married life…👍👍 pic.twitter.com/pn0nm2vUuX — Mohsin (@imsmohsin) December 11, 2017

CANDID MOMENT between @AnushkaSharma and @imVkohli at their intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. Congrats to the newly married couple! #VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/U54YJ1SbHJ — Er. SANKET KALE📝🎯 (@ksagarm) December 11, 2017

Hope this Sharma-Kohli partnership lasts way longer than the on field Sharma-Kohli partnership. #VirushkaWEDDING — Sachin Shah (@Dukhi_Engineer) December 11, 2017

Their reception is gonna be amazing. #VirushkaWEDDING

And this picture Virat is so adorable. pic.twitter.com/dcNUjCCxpS — okay ◟̽◞̽ (@_heavenlyInsane) December 11, 2017

Mubarak Ho Tumko Yeh Shaadi Tumhari…

Saada Khush Rho Tum Yeh Dua Hai Hmari 😍😍😍❤❤❤❤ @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #VirushkaWEDDING — Cheeku-Anu ki Shaadi 😍😍❤😭😍❤😭 (@meh_ruchi) December 11, 2017

So happy to see #VirushkaWEDDING pics ❤ it made my day, Away from media and buzz they promised a life time, two people with passion for profession, self made… I wish them all happiness, togetherness and ❤❤❤ #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/muSEFi5vGG — Gayathri manglavil (@manglavil) December 11, 2017

