Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie knot in Italy; Twitterati went bersek in excitement

ViratKohli and Anushka Sharma, the power couple, confirmed the news on Twitter by sharing beautiful photos from their wedding ceremony, which looked every bit as picture perfect as everyone expected them to be.

Published: December 11, 2017 10:11 pm
virt kohli, anushka sharma, virat anushka wedding, Virushka WEDDING, virat anushka wedding photos, virat married anushka, virushka wedding reaction, viral news, indian express Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli in a small private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy.(Source: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)
After weeks, nay months, of speculations finally, it has finally happened – on Monday, December 11, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy. The power couple confirmed the news on social media – via Instagram and Twitter – by sharing beautiful photos from their wedding ceremony hosted at Borgo Finocchieto, a sprawling resort in Tuscany.

The Indian cricket team skipper shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, “Today we promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We’re truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with love & support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thanks for being an important part of our journey.” NH10 actress too thanked her fans and friends and said the same thing Instagramming another candid photo.

But even before the stars themselves shared the news online, their wedding photos started doing rounds on Instagram and Twitter. Fans couldn’t stop gushing how adorable the couple looked doing wearing matching bridal wears designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Fans went berserk and #VirushkaWEDDING started dominating not only India trends by also worldwide trend on Twitter.

While the news started doing the rounds from early evening onwards, the official confirmation came later from the newlyweds themselves. The delay certainly made everyone impatient and many lost their calm.

As the wedding photos started doing rounds, best wishes started pouring in. While most fans were elated and congratulated them, a few were sad to see their favourite stars getting married. And their were others cracking jokes.

