Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s reception photos inspire hilarious Twitter memes, again

When Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma held their wedding reception in Mumbai, the pictures inspired some hilarious reactions on the Internet, as has been the trend so far.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 27, 2017 11:57 am
virat kohli, anushka sharma, virat kohli anushka sharma mumbai reception, virat anushka reception 2, virat anushka photos, virat anushka reception photos twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Here are some of the hilarious reactions Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s #Virushkareception got on the Internet. (Source: @sagarcasm/Twitter)

If there is anything that could be touted the highlight of the year, off the top of our heads, almost all of us would agree on thing — Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. Starting from their fairy-tale hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy to the grand and glitzy receptions they held in Delhi and Mumbai, the couple has been been giving wedding goals, one after the other. Not just have they been melting hearts, their surreal wedding and reception photos managed to inspire the Netizens to come up with some hilarious and crackling memes, one after the other. So when the couple held the second reception in Mumbai, it was no different, not surprisingly so. Here are some of the hilarious reactions this #Virushkareception got on the Internet.

 

