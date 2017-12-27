Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s reception photos inspire hilarious Twitter memes, again

Here are some of the hilarious reactions Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s #Virushkareception got on the Internet. (Source: @sagarcasm/Twitter) Here are some of the hilarious reactions Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s #Virushkareception got on the Internet. (Source: @sagarcasm/Twitter)

If there is anything that could be touted the highlight of the year, off the top of our heads, almost all of us would agree on thing — Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. Starting from their fairy-tale hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy to the grand and glitzy receptions they held in Delhi and Mumbai, the couple has been been giving wedding goals, one after the other. Not just have they been melting hearts, their surreal wedding and reception photos managed to inspire the Netizens to come up with some hilarious and crackling memes, one after the other. So when the couple held the second reception in Mumbai, it was no different, not surprisingly so. Here are some of the hilarious reactions this #Virushkareception got on the Internet.

Saurav ganguly Virat ko shirt utaarne ka mast nuskha btaate hue..#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/cI4xlz1Twf — ????? ???? (@theflyingnemo) December 26, 2017

You vs the guy he told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/JijVJozDGS — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 27, 2017

*Indian players stand together for group picture* Virat: Dhoni bhai kisko kaha khada hona hai bata do. #VirushkaReception — Silly Point ??? (@FarziCricketer) December 26, 2017

#VirushkaReception

The moment when an Actress doesn’t need scripts to act & an Cricketer doesn’t need bat to hit sixes. pic.twitter.com/EY1x8mHwn7 — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) December 26, 2017

Sequence of events,virat and anushka:

1. Marriage

2. Honeymoon 1

3. Reception 1

4. Reception 2

5. Honeymoon 2 (SA)

They should marry once more to have a proper balance of all events. — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) December 26, 2017

