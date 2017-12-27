Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s reception photos inspire hilarious Twitter memes, again

If there is anything that could be touted the highlight of the year, off the top of our heads, almost all of us would agree on thing — Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. Starting from their fairy-tale hush-hush wedding in Tuscany, Italy to the grand and glitzy receptions they held in Delhi and Mumbai, the couple has been been giving wedding goals, one after the other. Not just have they been melting hearts, their surreal wedding and reception photos managed to inspire the Netizens to come up with some hilarious and crackling memes, one after the other. So when the couple held the second reception in Mumbai, it was no different, not surprisingly so. Here are some of the hilarious reactions this #Virushkareception got on the Internet.
Ye reception hai ya concert?
— Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 26, 2017
Saurav ganguly Virat ko shirt utaarne ka mast nuskha btaate hue..#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/cI4xlz1Twf
— ????? ???? (@theflyingnemo) December 26, 2017
You vs the guy he told you not to worry about pic.twitter.com/JijVJozDGS
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 27, 2017
*Indian players stand together for group picture*
Virat: Dhoni bhai kisko kaha khada hona hai bata do. #VirushkaReception
— Silly Point ??? (@FarziCricketer) December 26, 2017
#VirushkaReception
The moment when an Actress doesn’t need scripts to act & an Cricketer doesn’t need bat to hit sixes. pic.twitter.com/EY1x8mHwn7
— Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) December 26, 2017
Sequence of events,virat and anushka:
1. Marriage
2. Honeymoon 1
3. Reception 1
4. Reception 2
5. Honeymoon 2 (SA)
They should marry once more to have a proper balance of all events.
— one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) December 26, 2017
Some pics are so funny #VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/F0r0fAuC8q
— Aashi? (@aashishjoshi00) December 26, 2017
