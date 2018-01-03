Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are posting same photos with same caption; Twitteratti are very amused

People on social media were quick to notice that both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Twitter accounts have begun resembling each other. (Source: Twitter) People on social media were quick to notice that both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Twitter accounts have begun resembling each other. (Source: Twitter)

A lot happened in 2017 and much has been still talked about. But as is often said, the best was reserved for the last. Ending all speculations Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11 and took social media by storm. What followed was a plethora of their photos floating on social media and their star-studded reception in Delhi and Mumbai. Later, there was an in-depth study of what they wore and certain memes and jokes, of course. Everything they do is making news on social media and therefore it’s no surprise that fans have also keenly noticed their recent habit of tweeting the same things.

It all began with their announcement of marriage where both of them had tweeted the exact same thing. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” Following this, they have been giving updates about their lives, but in unison. They thanked their wedding planners together in the exact same words and wished the world on New Year in the same way. People on social media are pretty amused with this and when Kohli made an exception and posted a photo, they were quick to comment that it is only time before Anushka too posts the same thing.

This is what Kohli had tweeted.

Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only! 👌❤ pic.twitter.com/1HHbK3Nt6z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 3, 2018

And this is how people reacted.

Time for Anushka to post it with the same caption 😜 http://t.co/Lyo8gJ6Q51 — Praveen Nadalista (@praveen_248) January 3, 2018

Waiting for @AnushkaSharma to simply change emojis & repost af http://t.co/qUdh7PGjrh — Balajee K. Asokan (@BalumaDoluma) January 3, 2018

Anushka posting the same pic with the same caption in 3,21,1… http://t.co/neTEr4Bk0u — ईशा शर्मा (@BeyondEllipses) January 3, 2018

Similar jokes were made earlier too.

madam ye hochuka hai , please delete tweet or give credit to @imVkohli http://t.co/0CLGb77012 — Azhar Khan (@Aur_KhanSaab) January 1, 2018

The timing of Anushka & Virat’s tweets though 💚 Itna coordination to sirf Dhoni-Kohli ke beech tha 😭#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/IeUHR9pREc — LUNAtic⚡ (@delhiveryboy) December 11, 2017

And here are certain instances when they both tweeted the same thing.

When they announced their wedding in the exact same way.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

When they thanked their wedding planners in the same way.

And when they wished New Year on the same way.

