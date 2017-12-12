Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding pictures are now hilarious memes; here are our favourites

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, and since then people on social media can hardly keep calm. (Source: Gitanjali DS/Twitter) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, and since then people on social media can hardly keep calm. (Source: Gitanjali DS/Twitter)

After days (weeks…months…) of anticipation and speculation, Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma finally tied the knot in Italy on Monday (December 11). Soon gorgeous pictures of their dreamy wedding all the way from Tuscany were splashed all over the Internet, dominating news and social timelines. Both of them later took to social media to confirm the news and released a joint statement and their fans are absolutely delighted. From their adorable candid pictures to the regal Sabyasachi wedding wear, every aspect of the wedding is now being talked and discussed about. And, yes like always, there are countless jokes and memes.

From making fun of an advertisement of an apparel brand, they featured together in to calling them “BFFs” for their similar confirmation statuses, to the time when they supposedly first met, thanks to dandruff. While one user wrote, “Manyavar ka ad was a spoiler y’all”, another, on the synchronised timing of their tweet wrote, “The timing of Anushka & Virat’s tweets though, Itna coordination to sirf Dhoni-Kohli ke beech tha”. It was also suggested that their wedding should be called “#Korma” and not “#VirushkaWedding”.

Here are some of the funniest memes and jokes on #VirushkaWedding or #Korma.

The timing of Anushka & Virat’s tweets though 💚 Itna coordination to sirf Dhoni-Kohli ke beech tha 😭#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/IeUHR9pREc — LUNAtic⚡ (@delhiveryboy) December 11, 2017

By the way, why is Virat Kohli marrying Anushka Sharma being called #VirushkaWedding.

Why not #Korma? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 11, 2017

These Manyavar ads are getting a little too unrealistic.#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/XDjjfsvZcl — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 11, 2017

There were also jokes on how long fans had to wait to get the news confirmed.

#VirushkaWEDDING me waiting for Virushka’s official wedding pic at 8pm pic.twitter.com/TbJz9Euct5 — Upasha18 (@UpashaDas_Kohli) December 11, 2017

