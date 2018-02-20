  • Associate Sponsor
This Twitter thread explains how to get a gun in India, and THANK GOD it’s not easy!

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2018 3:05 pm
gun rules in india, ways to get a gun in india, steps to get a gun in india, how can you get a gun in india, laws of getting gun in india, viral twitter thread about gun laws in india, indian express, indian express news The Twitter thread tells you everything you need to know about to procure a gun in India. (Source: AP)
Mass shooting, of late, has emerged as one of rampant global problems that needs an urgent redressal. This year began with several instances of mass shooting in the US and only recently in Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,17 students and more than a dozen were injured in what is being considered as one of the deadliest cases of mass shooting since 1966 in the country. Lack of rigorous background check and easy accessibility to weapons are often held as reasons for such frequent massacres. But have you ever wondered what is the procedure like in India for a civilian to procure a gun. Well, Sandhya Ramesh, a freelance writer with the Twitter handle @sandygrains expounded on the process through a series of tweets. And well, let us just say it is not an easy method.

Speaking to indianexpress.com Ramesh said that the mass shootings in America prompted her to write the tweets. “I saw a couple of tweets on how to get a gun in Canada, Israel, etc. So I thought I’ll do one on India as it appeared no one had done it,” she said. Ramesh states that for a civilian, at the very outset, getting a gun license is mandatory. And in order to do that one has to be minimum 21 years of age and fill up an application form with details about past criminal behaviour, if any. The process is laborious and may even take years. There are certain documents that one has to submit and a stringent background check by police takes place after this. “The police performs stringent background checks for 2 months. This includes reviewing the applicant’s mental health history, criminal history, interviewing them and their family, interviewing their neighbors re: suspicious and aggressive behavior, domestic violence, and more,” she wrote. This is just the start as several steps follow after this.

Her Twitter thread is extremely informative as she states the time it is considered illegal to carry a gun and the places which are designated gun-free zones.

Read the tweets here.

