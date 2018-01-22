Mother takes $5 RENT from her 5-yr-old daughter; sparks debate on social media

A mother’s post where she shared that she takes rent from her daughter has sparked an online debate. (Source: Representative Image/Thinkstock Images) A mother’s post where she shared that she takes rent from her daughter has sparked an online debate. (Source: Representative Image/Thinkstock Images)

Just like how each parent is different, so is their style of parenting. While inculcating certain values — such as honesty and good manners — remain common, the way it is done varies. However, Evans Essence, mother to a five-year-old, has sparked a debate on social media owing to her parenting technique. On January 15, this Georgian-resident put up a Facebook post where she shared that in order to teach her daughter the value of money, she makes her pay rent.

“Every week she gets $7 dollars in allowance,” she wrote, from which her daughter returns $5 — “$1 for rent $1 for water $1 for electricity $1 for cable and $1 for food. The other $2 she gets to save or do what she wants with.” However, Essence saves this $5 and plans on giving to her daughter when she turns 18. “So if she decides to move out on her own she will have $3,380 (Rs 22,000 approx) to start off.”

Her post – with over 3 million shares at the time of writing – had gone viral in no time, triggering disparate opinions.

She even shared this on her Instagram account after Facebook had taken her account down.

While some people on social media have agreed to her, others are not so pleased with it. While one wrote, “What an amazing idea. If you don’t mind I’d like to share,” another wote, “So some people are helicopter parents and some are you. Why can’t we just let kids be kids. I’m doing just fine and I didn’t have to “pay fake rent at 5 years old” ridiculous!”

Here are some of the reactions to her post.

