‘Can’t we just let somethings be?’: This girl’s heartwarming story about her pen-friend will win your heart

Not everything in life can be defined and this story beautifully proves that. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Not everything in life can be defined and this story beautifully proves that. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Societal regulations might say otherwise but not everything in life can be defined. Try as you might, every relationship need not be labelled and there is nothing wrong in it. And in case you still have misgivings, you must read the heartwarming story a writer and resident of Mumbai shared with Humans of Bombay.

After breaking up with her boyfriend she was “lost” and “was diagnosed with clinical depression”. Alone in the city and attempting to find outlets to help her heal she became a part of an online discussion for book lovers worldwide. “My pen name was ‘Ada’, and there was someone who went by the name of ‘Soo’ who I used to exchange poems and literature with.” This is how they communicated but she could not sustain the habit for long. However, a year later she received a mail. “I received an email with the subject: ‘Scribbler Alert- Chicken Leg pieces and Brownies too.’ That was the first time in one year that I actually smiled. It was Soo!” she writes. He asked why she was not exchanging words of poetry anymore.

And so it began. Within two years they exchanged around 500 emails and letters. And in case you are wondering how it works, well she has the answer. “I don’t know the sound of his voice, but I know that he absolutely loves momos. I know that he respects women, and he has a crush on a ‘vespa girl'”, she said. “I don’t know his caste, religion, but do I need to? My friendship with him is not based on any social conventions,” she added. She dispels all doubts with her concluding words. “What if your happy ending is finding a best friend who understands you more than you do yourself; what if it’s receiving a letter at the end of a very long work day? Can’t we just let somethings be?”

Read the full text here.

“I was in college when I met my ex. We both thought we’d found ‘the one’ and he became my everything —but unfortunately, things changed. We couldn’t convince our families to get us married, and he was promised to someone else. I respected him for not arguing with his family, but sadly, the loser in the battle was me. After my breakup, I was lost. I was even diagnosed with clinical depression. Alone in this city, I had nowhere to go and no one to lean on. Attempting to find outlets to help me heal, I became a part of an online discussion for book lovers worldwide. My pen name was ‘Ada’, and there was someone who went by the name of ‘Soo’ who I used to exchange poems and literature with. That is how we communicated, through the love of the written word. But with a frazzled mental state, I didn’t keep up with the habit.

One night, a year later, I received an email with the subject: ‘Scribbler Alert- Chicken Leg pieces and Brownies too.’ That was the first time in one year that I actually smiled. It was Soo! He’d sent me an email asking me why I wasn’t exchanging words of poetry with him anymore, and if everything was alright with me. With tears threatening to fall again, I replied to him and relieved my mind of every thought that had gone unheard. This one email from him broke me open and put me back together all at once.

After that, we began the ‘Adventures of Ada and Soo’ by exchanging emails every day. He always knew when I needed him and what I needed to hear. We wrote to each other every day— no matter the time, we spoke about anything and everything. I don’t think we can ever run out of words…there’s always so much to say. Over two years, we’ve written around 500 emails. We’ve also started writing letters to each other; which is something both of us look forward to every month. I don’t know the sound of his voice, but I know that he absolutely loves momos. I know that he respects women, and he has a crush on a ‘vespa girl.’ I don’t know his caste, religion, but do I need to? My friendship with him is not based on any social conventions.

Our souls have connected, our minds are in love, and I would never want it to be anything else. I don’t think we’ll ever meet each other, because what we have right now is perfect; people in love search their whole lives for the kind of friendship that we have, so why would we go backwards and look for love? This is a different kind of happiness, a great kind, and it shouldn’t ever change.

We all hold on to the belief that the happy ending of a story is always a white picket fenced house, being married to your soulmate. But what if it’s not? What if your happy ending is finding a best friend who understands you more than you do yourself; what if it’s receiving a letter at the end of a very long work day? Can’t we just let somethings be?”

What did you think of the story? Tell us the in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd