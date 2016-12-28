Indian Twitterati can’t get over new RBI deputy governor’s name and his music album!

Viral Acharya, like former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, comes from an academic background. (Source: NYU) Viral Acharya, like former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, comes from an academic background. (Source: NYU)

Viral Acharya was appointed as the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by the Government on Wednesday. And soon after the announcement, Viral, a professor at New York University, started trending on social media. Well, not for his views on the banking system or his take on the demonetisation by the RBI, but for his uncommon name that has amazed the Netizens. Though in Hindi his name means rare or unique, people were extremely happy and amused by its homograph.

Before his appointment at the RBI, Viral has been serving as CV Starr professor of economics at the New York University Stern School of Business since 2008. According to his profile on the NYU site, Viral’s research interests lie in ” the regulation of banks and financial institutions, corporate finance, credit risk and valuation of corporate debt, and asset pricing with a focus on the effects of liquidity risk.”

An alumnus of IIT, Mumbai, with a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in 1995 and PhD in Finance from NYU-Stern in 2001, Viral was with London Business School (2001-08) and served as the Academic Director of the Coller Institute of Private Equity at LBS (2007-09) and a Senior Houblon-Normal Research Fellow at the Bank of England (Summer 2008).

But there is more to this rising personality, he is a composer, a musician as well and even has an album to his name. Yes, the new deputy RBI governor composed many songs and an album titled ‘Yaadon Ke Silsile: An Ode to Friends and Some Romantic Moods‘ was brought out in mid-2000s. The 10-song album was sung by Hrishikesh Ranade and Prajakta Joshi Ranadew of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Fame.

Check out here what Indian Twitterati had to say about Viral Acharya:

Has Acharya gone Viral yet? — bhatnaturally  (@bhatnaturally) December 28, 2016

Viral Acharya- New Dy Gov RBI has a 22-page CV.

Economics Prof @NYUStern

p.s. He was IIT JEE Rank 5 in 1991http://t.co/2aZeYshym3 pic.twitter.com/4qgEtNVvtA — Adi Cho (@adityachopra) December 28, 2016

Expect VIral Acharya to go viral today. — Che (@ExKeys) December 28, 2016

What has to happen, will happen! Now Viral V Acharya has gone #Viral. — Noyon Jyoti Parasara (@NoyonSENSE) December 28, 2016

Some people are christened to trend.http://t.co/iB9GTkFqX8 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 28, 2016

RBI is suffering from viral fever. There is nobody except Viral Acharya to look after RBI. — Prasanna (@SQLInterstellar) December 28, 2016

You know SM has come of age when celeb books are titled #IAmATroll & finance honchos are called #ViralAcharya … — ashok mohapatra (@ashscribe) December 28, 2016

Viral Acharya appointed deputy governor of RBI. Even before taking charge hashtag #ViralAcharya is going viral.

Naseeb apna apna — hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) December 28, 2016

