WATCH: Vir Das’ scathing commentary on Indians and India is turning heads on the Internet

Many of us will agree that the current political and social situation in India is rather complex, what with the numerous cases of lynchings of Muslims, arbitrary censorship on art and films and the propagation of bizarre theories like ‘peacock is the national bird because it doesn’t have sex’. Which is probably why, stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das’ scathing commentary on ABC Radio National’s podcast is generating so much buzz.

In a short clip from the podcast that is now going viral, he starts by explaining how India the country and being an Indian are in actuality, two different concepts. In the next 40 odd seconds, he points out the contrast in India and Indian.

“India and Indians are very different. India is one of the greatest countries in the world and Indians are messing it up. India is all about great art, Indian take selfies. India champions the game of cricket, Indians throw bottles on the field. India doesn’t eat beef, Indians kill people for eating beef. … Hinduism (is) one of the most feminist religions on earth, Indians rape a woman every 30 minutes,” he says before quipping that we are not putting into practise what the rich culture and traditions of India the country has taught us.

Although Das’ spirited 40-second-long rant is generating applause on the Internet, there are naysayers who are questioning him as well. “Did he just say Hinduism is the most feminist religion on Earth?! Ummm Sati?! Child marriage? Majority of traditions and customs are all about subjugating women. Of course this is true about just about every religion not just Hinduism. I get he was trying to make a point but this was so, not on point,” wrote one of the Facebook users in the comments’ section.

