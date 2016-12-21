Vir Das makes fun of RBI coming up with new rules by the minute in this hilarious Facebook post

Vir Das is at it again Vir Das is at it again

The Reserve Bank of India has become a butt of jokes over the past couple of days because of the series of notifications it has rolled out after PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move. More than 60 notifications have been issued so far. The latest rollback was on Monday’s directive that said people who want to deposit money above Rs 5,000 can do it only once and will have to explain to two bank officials the reason for the delay in deposit. According to the newest notification, people with KYC-compliant accounts can deposit any amount of old notes till December 30.

RBI went back on its decision after the institution and the finance ministry received criticism from all corners for changing the rules of using demonetised currency every now and then.

Comedian Vir Das mocked this every changing system in a Facebook post that has subsequently gone viral. Here’s what he wrote.

Guys. Pls share the New RBI rules. Don’t want people confused.

1. To deposit old notes you must be able to translate this word: dndhejenebeisgfituui. Into Sanskrit. Backwards. In 5 seconds

2. To deposit old notes you need new notes to first remix the old notes with younger stars and a more electronic baseline.

3. To deposit notes you must perform a hand-spring triple back-flip and be given 9/10 by 4 judges…while reciting Titli rani.

4. To deposit old notes you have to do discover a new planetary system using a plastic magnifying glass before Dec 30th.

However…

‪You can deposit unlimited old notes, without any consequences, between Dec 32nd and 35th in accordance with govt approved bend in space time continuum. ‬

#Demonetisation

