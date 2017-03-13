Vir Das shares his Boards’ mark sheet on FB with an important message for students

Vir Das started off by writing how these exams never define the person one is inside.(Source: Vir Das/Facebook) Vir Das started off by writing how these exams never define the person one is inside.(Source: Vir Das/Facebook)

This is the time that class X and XII students across India are preparing for and writing their annual Board examinations. As much as there are a lot of parents, teachers and counsellors advising students repeatedly to not fret over writing these papers, they are conditioned to believe that their performance in Boards’ examinations are fundamental in deciding how successful they become in their lives. However, Vir Das’ Facebook post comes as a refreshing assurance for students everywhere attempting exams.

The comedian and actor shared his mark sheet and listed six points for students to know. He started off by writing how these exams never define the person one is inside. In a country that sees students committing suicides after succumbing under pressure and the disappointment of having ‘let down’ their parents, Das asserted that no matter what, “Your parents love you, and they are proud of you.” Although with each passing year, we see soaring DU cut-offs dismaying students, he rightfully points out how everything is after just going to be fine in the end.

Read his entire Facebook post here.

“To all the Kids who are going to be sitting for their Board Exams. Best of luck. I don’t have much wisdom to offer, I’m not a particularly wise person…..but I know about 6 things. I’m sharing them with you.

How you are going to do is not certain. What is certain is the following:

1. These exams WILL

NEVER define who you are inside.

2. With each passing year the importance that you and everyone around you attaches to these exams will fade away.

3. Whether your results are amazing or not doesn’t prevent your personality from being amazing. At the end of each day of your life people remember who you are not how you did.

4. If you do well, you have a moral responsibility to look out for those that didn’t and give them love and support. If you don’t do well, you have a moral responsibility to everyone that loves and supports you…to take care of yourself.

5. Your parents love you, and they are proud of you. No matter how strangely, silently, loudly, or indirectly they show it…they always will be.

6. EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BE JUST FINE!

Breathe! You’re better than this piece of paper.

Best of Luck.

Vir.”

