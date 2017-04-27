Vinod Khanna tribute: Twitterati share favourite photos of the veteran actor

Actor Vinod Khanna was battling bladder carcinoma for many years. (Source: Twitter) Actor Vinod Khanna was battling bladder carcinoma for many years. (Source: Twitter)

Veteran actor and former Union minister Vinod Khanna breathed his last on April 27 morning after battling cancer for years. The 70-year-old’s death came as a shock to many in the fraternity as well as others, who quickly took to social media to share the news and condolence messages. Many fans, friends and admirers also shared photos of the handsome actor on social media as a tribute to his legacy.

He was admitted at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he passed away at 11.20am succumbing to advanced bladder carcinoma. Known as the ‘original heartthrob’ of Hindi films, people flocked to Twitter to remember the actor and pay respects by sharing pictures of the actor, taking a trip down memory lane.

Here are some of the photos Twitter users shared.

My personal favourite,Vinod Khanna ji was a remarkable actor and heartthrob of India. May his soul rest in Peace. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/wKdvt8KUE4 — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 27, 2017

RIP #VinodKhanna…. died on the death anniversary of close friend #FerozKhan pic.twitter.com/fKwLTwO8oX — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) April 27, 2017

One of #Bollywood‘s most dynamic and smart actors #VinodKhanna is no more #RIPvinodkhanna; the void due to his death is irreplaceable….. pic.twitter.com/kP8EHAv8tm — Amirul Dhaka (@A_A_Dhaka) April 27, 2017

Deeply saddened by the news of veteran actor Vinod Khanna’s death??RIP. pic.twitter.com/qb4H2FLb8t — Avantika Shetty (@avantikashetty1) April 27, 2017

Sad to hear death of jaunty actor #VinodKhanna. He was handsome hunk in his time. He will remain in our memories always. pic.twitter.com/hRg8vui60c — Akshay sharma (@akkshay100) April 27, 2017

RIP to Feroz Khan on death anniversary & RIP @VinodKhanna, Both friends died on the same date of same month & same illness @SrBachchan ji ?? pic.twitter.com/JjRt9Kb40Z — AB_EF_Chennai_Team (@sureshjumani) April 27, 2017

#VinodKhanna – what an extraordinaire charming personality #Bollywood had! The #Film industry will deeply miss such a brilliant??. RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/ITDjY59VpZ — Jayant Baranwal (@jayantbaranwal) April 27, 2017

1970s-80s :: Different Moods of Vinod Khanna pic.twitter.com/lXVppqqsWx — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) April 27, 2017

Known for his empowering presence on screen, a viral picture of the actor earlier doing the rounds on Internet showed him as having become very weak. The actor’s family reportedly brought his body to his residence in Mumbai. Also a Member of Parliament from the Gurdaspur, Punjab constituency, Khanna had acted in over a 100 films during his tenure in the industry.

