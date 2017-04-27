#VinodKhanna

Vinod Khanna tribute: Twitterati share favourite photos of the veteran actor

Fans flocked to Twitter to reminisce actor Vinod Khanna and pay respects and condolences by sharing his pictures.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 27, 2017 7:22 pm
vinod khanna, vinod khanna dies, vinod khanna death, vinod khanna dies of cancer, vinod khanna dies at 70, vinod khanna death today, vinod khanna cancer death today, vinod khanna death twitter reactions, vinod khanna unseen pictures, indian express, indian express news, trending news Actor Vinod Khanna was battling bladder carcinoma for many years. (Source: Twitter)

Veteran actor and former Union minister Vinod Khanna breathed his last on April 27 morning after battling cancer for years. The 70-year-old’s death came as a shock to many in the fraternity as well as others, who quickly took to social media to share the news and condolence messages. Many fans, friends and admirers also shared photos of the handsome actor on social media as a tribute to his legacy.

He was admitted at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he passed away at 11.20am succumbing to advanced bladder carcinoma. Known as the ‘original heartthrob’ of Hindi films, people flocked to Twitter to remember the actor and pay respects by sharing pictures of the actor, taking a trip down memory lane.

Here are some of the photos Twitter users shared.

Known for his empowering presence on screen, a viral picture of the actor earlier doing the rounds on Internet showed him as having become very weak. The actor’s family reportedly brought his body to his residence in Mumbai. Also a Member of Parliament from the Gurdaspur, Punjab constituency, Khanna had acted in over a 100 films during his tenure in the industry.

