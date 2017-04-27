#VinodKhanna

Vinod Khanna dies at 70: Fans, friends and film buffs mourn the heartthrob’s demise

While many shared old pictures of Khanna from his many movies, other recited couplets and some of their favourite dialogues.

New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2017 1:08 pm
Veteran actor and former Union minister Vinod Khanna died in Mumbai this morning at the age of 70 after battling cancer for years. He is survived by his wife Kavita Khanna, sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha Khanna.

The news came as a shock to many film buffs and fans since his son Akshaye had around two weeks back said that his father was doing better. On Thursday morning, the spokesperson of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital – where Khanna was admitted – confirmed that Khanna breathed his last at 11.20am due to advanced bladder carcinoma.

During the span of his illustrious career, Khanna was known as quite a heartthrob – some even believe he gave a stiff competition to Amitabh Bachchan at his peak. He worked in more than 100 films and then later on took on responsibilities as a politician, and Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur, Punjab.

As soon as news of his demise was known, fans and film buffs have taken to various social media platforms to express their shock, sadness and pay tribute to the actor. While many shared old pictures of Khanna from his many movies, other recited couplets and some of their favourite dialogues.

Some of them even brought out the coincidence that another veteran actor Feroz Khan had died on April 27, 2009.

Here are some of the initial tweets:

Fellow actors and politicians also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the veteran actor. Anupam Kher tweeted, “#VinodKhanna ji had a magnetic charm & persona. Both on & off screen. He was kind, affectionate & helpful. Loved his panther like walk”, while yet another actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, “Vinod Khanna, truly “Mere Apne”, one of my most admired and loved personalities, the supremely handsome & talented superstar is no more. Right from films to politics, Vinod Khanna & I sailed together and he leaves behind an entire generation & more of fans, admirers…friends, well wishers & loved ones grieving after him. May his noble soul find solace in the land of the almighty. Love you, miss you”.

