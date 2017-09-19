Only in Express

Vin Diesel was in Golmaal? Arshad Warsi tweets photo and ‘confuses’ the Internet

Arshad Warsi took to Twitter and pointed out a scene from the first Golmaal film (2006) Sharman Joshi (dressed as a woman) and he look out of the car and a very Vin Diesel-esque bald guy is looking back at them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 19, 2017 7:54 am
vin diesel, arshad warsi, arshad warsi golmaal, golmaal series, arshad warsi golmaal jokes, vin diesel arshad warsi in golmaal, vin diesel in golmaal, indian express, indian express news Arshad Warsi wrote “I did not know Vin Diesel was in the first Golmaal.” resulting in a laugh riot on Twitter. (Source: Arshad Warsi/Twitter)
While Arshad Warsi is known for his quick wit and spotless comic timing in movies like Golmaal, Ishqiya, etc., it seems he is not much different when it comes to cracking a joke or two with his fans on Twitter. It seems the comedy actor was watching the hit Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal series when he tweeted out a scene from the movie indicating a cameo by Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel… a detail he just noticed!

Ohkay, so that probably didn’t happen, but just check out the picture and you’ll be sure to do a double-take and laugh once you see what he’s talking about. It’s the scene where Sharman Joshi (dressed as a woman) and Warsi look out of the car and a bald guy is right back at them. He tweeted: “I did not know Vin Diesel was in the first Golmaal.” resulting in a laugh riot on Twitter.

It kinda does look like Vin Diesel, doesn’t it?!

This is his tweet.

Check out the Twitter reactions here.

