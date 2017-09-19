Vin Diesel was in Golmaal? Arshad Warsi tweets photo and ‘confuses’ the Internet

Arshad Warsi wrote “I did not know Vin Diesel was in the first Golmaal.” resulting in a laugh riot on Twitter. (Source: Arshad Warsi/Twitter) Arshad Warsi wrote “I did not know Vin Diesel was in the first Golmaal.” resulting in a laugh riot on Twitter. (Source: Arshad Warsi/Twitter)

While Arshad Warsi is known for his quick wit and spotless comic timing in movies like Golmaal, Ishqiya, etc., it seems he is not much different when it comes to cracking a joke or two with his fans on Twitter. It seems the comedy actor was watching the hit Rohit Shetty-directed Golmaal series when he tweeted out a scene from the movie indicating a cameo by Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel… a detail he just noticed!

Ohkay, so that probably didn’t happen, but just check out the picture and you’ll be sure to do a double-take and laugh once you see what he’s talking about. It’s the scene where Sharman Joshi (dressed as a woman) and Warsi look out of the car and a bald guy is right back at them. He tweeted: “I did not know Vin Diesel was in the first Golmaal.” resulting in a laugh riot on Twitter.

It kinda does look like Vin Diesel, doesn’t it?!

This is his tweet.

I did not know Vin Diesel was in the first Golmaal ?😜🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/8nNz90iHyS — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) September 16, 2017

Check out the Twitter reactions here.

He wasn’t a big star then. 😛😂😂 — Vaibhav (@5eingVaibhav) September 16, 2017

I had a doubt earlier bt then I thought he might be @AnupamPkher sir 😉😉 — Prashant Jha (@prashantjha003) September 16, 2017

Wohi to Golmaal hai! He wasn’t ;) — Vasudev Prabhu (@Vasudev42Prabhu) September 16, 2017

haha! love that scene, you guys are so hilarious 😂😂 — Sidharth💝Alia (@srk_world08) September 16, 2017

Golmaal hai bhai sab Golmaal hai..😂😂 — Gagan Sharma (@gaganpuntersha1) September 16, 2017

He had to be!… Coz aapki gaadi ka PETROL khatam hogaya tha… 😂😂😂 — The Hood (@AzharNayeem04) September 16, 2017

Hahaha😂😂😂

Very funny — Call Me DON 😈😎 (@UtsavSRKian) September 16, 2017

