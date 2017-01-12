Vin Diesel lands in India and Twitterati’s cracking up with jokes, this one especially

Vin Diesel lands in India for the promotion of his film Vin Diesel lands in India for the promotion of his film

Hollywood actor Mark Sinclair better known as Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone landed in India this morning and witnessed a grand traditional welcome at Kalina airport in Mumbai to promote their film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Women clad in sarees wearing turbans greeted the two with a tilak. In fact, there were women bikers on Bullets wearing nauvari sarees to welcome the two.

Reportedly, the actor is likely to stay in India for a couple of days and has a packed schedule with press conferences, fan meets and the grand premiere of the film.

However, ever since Diesel has landed, Twitter has erupted with jokes on petrol and generally how Indians would react to him. Some of them are really mean! And as you may know of the actor’s clean head, Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about it. “The lead role for the movie “Gandhi” originally was offered to #VinDiesel” wrote a user.

Sample these.

Delhi Guy: Sir, can I take one selfie? Big Fan!#VinDiesel : Sure

Delhi Guy: I love all your songs, especially when you say Mr. Worldwide! — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 12, 2017

Kejriwal: How much you charge for one movie?

Vin Diesel: $10 million

Kejriwal: Dekho..Modiji ne Diesel ke bhaav fir badha diye — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 12, 2017

#VinDiesel has arrived in India.

Hope, he meets all his worshipers here.

And, tells those helmetless biking fucktards to move to Sri Lanka. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 12, 2017

Petrol price may increase in this week. #VinDiesel — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 12, 2017

The lead role for the movie “Gandhi” originally was offered to #VinDiesel — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 12, 2017

But one of the jokes was on Dr. Batra, renown hair treatment clinic in India, and this one was recurring.

Meanwhile #VinDiesel in #india, Switched on his phone and got a msg. Grow bakck your hair and confidence with Dr. Batra. 😂😂 — Bail Buddhi (@bailbuddhi) January 12, 2017

Promotion of movie is just an excuse for Vin Diesel to come to India. All he wanted was to meet Dr. Batra. — Harsh (@imharsh) January 12, 2017

#VinDiesel arrives in India Meets Dr Batra and here you go 😂 😂 😝 😝 pic.twitter.com/wV9TtRcAEk — Anmol Katiyar (@Anmol_77) January 12, 2017

*Vin Diesel lands in India*

Dr. Batra : pic.twitter.com/sed7SfPFE2 — Swikriti Sharma (@swikritiashu) January 12, 2017

Well, it’s all in good humour!

Read all about how the actor plans to spend his day here.

