Trending News

Vin Diesel lands in India and Twitterati’s cracking up with jokes, this one especially

Well, it's all in good humour!

By: Trends Desk | Published:January 12, 2017 7:12 pm
Vin Diesel lands in India for the promotion of his film Vin Diesel lands in India for the promotion of his film

Hollywood actor Mark Sinclair better known as Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone landed in India this morning and witnessed a grand traditional welcome at Kalina airport in Mumbai to promote their film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Women clad in sarees wearing turbans greeted the two with a tilak. In fact, there were women bikers on Bullets wearing nauvari sarees to welcome the two.

Reportedly, the actor is likely to stay in India for a couple of days and has a packed schedule with press conferences, fan meets and the grand premiere of the film.

However, ever since Diesel has landed, Twitter has erupted with jokes on petrol and generally how Indians would react to him. Some of them are really mean! And as you may know of the actor’s clean head, Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about it. “The lead role for the movie “Gandhi” originally was offered to #VinDiesel” wrote a user.

Sample these.

But one of the jokes was on Dr. Batra, renown hair treatment clinic in India, and this one was recurring.

Well, it’s all in good humour!

Read all about how the actor plans to spend his day here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News