Vikas Khanna’s beautiful Facebook post about his dad will make you teary-eyed

Death is one of the most harrowing experiences of life, and it is difficult to heal from the loss of our dear ones. And the loss of one’s parents can be life shattering. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared his experience of when he lost his dad, and it will make you realise that they won’t be around forever. So, as long as they are with you, give them time as much as you can. After all, we can’t buy time, can we?

Sharing his tragic experience, Khanna wrote:

“On Jan 31, 2015, as a morning ritual I called home and to speak to my Mom and Dad. Dad was super excited for 2 reasons, Serena Williams was playing Finals for Australian Open and Mercedes had signed me up for their association. He told me that it was his dream to drive his son’s Merc. I laughingly said that why didn’t you tell me before, he joked and said ‘you had never asked.’ We laughed as usual and disconnected.”

“At noon on the same day, he passed away. No child can ever be ready for this loss; it leaves a hole in your heart. Makes you feel empty, betrayed by Gods and unprotected to the World. I still wonder about the line he said ‘you had never asked.’ So many times since that unfortunate day, I wish I could have done more for him, made him proud, and fulfill all his wishes.

“Life lesson — Don’t wait for a single more moment. Our parents might never ask for anything and just give all their lives for us. Surprise them, spoil them, hug them, ask them about their dreams, and loveeee them. Because one day you might be able to buy a fleet of cars, but you can’t buy time.”

Many others took to his post to console him through their words. Read some comments here.

Make time for your parents… That’s all they need!

