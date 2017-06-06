Latest News

Vijay Mallya tweets he will attend all future cricket matches; gets bombarded with sarcastic replies

Vijay Mallya's tweet after the India vs Pakistan cricket match for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 triggered a lot of hilarious responses on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2017 6:37 pm
vijay mallya, india vs pakistan match, icc champions trophy 2017, vijay mallya tweets, vijay mallya twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Vijay Mallya’s tweet has got hilarious replies on Twitter! (Source: File Photo)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has created quite an infamous image of himself in the media. The 61-year-old, who fled the country and sought refuge in the UK, after breaking his word to pay back loans worth more than Rs9,000 crore from various Indian banks, was spotted at a few public events recently. And the business tycoon’s presence at the India versus Pakistan contest at ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and later at Virat Kohli’s charity called for a lot of censure from media houses.

After he was caught on camera enjoying the game in the VIP section at Edgbaston, Birmingham, where India played their opening ICC Champions Trophy game, his pictures were widely circulated on social networking sites. Looking at all the chaos, Mallya wrote on Twitter, “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.”

No sooner had he tweeted it, Twitterati flooded him with sarcastic comments and hilarious witticisms. Read some of the witty the reactions to his tweet here.

A month ago, Mallya had been arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on allegations of a fraud. However, he was released on bail soon after he provided a bail bond worth £650,000.

