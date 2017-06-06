Vijay Mallya tweets he will attend all future cricket matches; gets bombarded with sarcastic replies

Vijay Mallya’s tweet has got hilarious replies on Twitter! (Source: File Photo) Vijay Mallya’s tweet has got hilarious replies on Twitter! (Source: File Photo)

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has created quite an infamous image of himself in the media. The 61-year-old, who fled the country and sought refuge in the UK, after breaking his word to pay back loans worth more than Rs9,000 crore from various Indian banks, was spotted at a few public events recently. And the business tycoon’s presence at the India versus Pakistan contest at ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and later at Virat Kohli’s charity called for a lot of censure from media houses.

After he was caught on camera enjoying the game in the VIP section at Edgbaston, Birmingham, where India played their opening ICC Champions Trophy game, his pictures were widely circulated on social networking sites. Looking at all the chaos, Mallya wrote on Twitter, “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.”

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

No sooner had he tweeted it, Twitterati flooded him with sarcastic comments and hilarious witticisms. Read some of the witty the reactions to his tweet here.

Aao kabhi haveli pe. — Shahnawaz A Siddiqui (@shanu_sas) June 6, 2017

Aao kabhi wankhede pe — Unfair & Lowly (@UnfairAndLowly) June 6, 2017

Bhai usko bolo ek box beer ka le kar aaye. 😉 — Kartik Pandya (@kartik234) June 6, 2017

Hopefully they will allow a TV in Tihar in time for the next Champions’ Trophy. You can cheer at leisure. — Shubhranshu (@shubhranshuu) June 6, 2017

Boss repaying the loan and returning to India will cheer the whole Indian nation. — Professor Daniel (@PearlcityXpress) June 6, 2017

Sir why didn’t you attend #RCB matches in India then? 🤔 — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 6, 2017

Lets see if you come to India 🇮🇳 to cheer the team.😂😂 — sunil shetty (@sunil_ss7) June 6, 2017

He is the Malala of India. Will plant himself in a foreign country after a tragedy and then give gyan for publicity. Pretty much like Malala — Sherry Virani (@FakeMiddletone) June 6, 2017

😂Ur intentions gives India Media Enough Masala to Filled Up their Pages — Ms.Naaz (@MsNaaz5) June 6, 2017

Because of you all the poor people in India are suffering. You can cheer them if you visit India and pay the loans. — Shiva (@shankishiva) June 6, 2017

Apni Ldki ki Shadi Mujhse Krr de Teri kasam Tera Poora Loan Mein Chukaunga.. ☺☺ — Pankaj Mathur (@ThePankajMathur) June 6, 2017

A month ago, Mallya had been arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on allegations of a fraud. However, he was released on bail soon after he provided a bail bond worth £650,000.

