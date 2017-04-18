Latest News

Vijay Mallya arrested in London: Twitterati explode with hurrahs; fun memes followed soonafter

Going by initial reactions to the news on Twitter, people are glad liquor baron Vijay Mallya has now been caught.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2017 4:23 pm

On Tuesday afternoon, the social media space was buzzing with news of a major breakthrough for Indian law enforcement authorities — liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London. According to reports, Mallya will probably be extradited to India later.

The businessman, who had fled the country and sought refuge in the UK after a lookout notice was issued against him, is wanted in several economic offences cases, including defaulting on loans worth crores of rupees.

Mallya is expected to be produced before the magistrate court in Westminster, say TV reports.

ALSO READ | Vijay Mallya arrested in London, likely to be extradited to India soon

This comes after the Indian government had requested Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister, to extradite Mallya. The request was made when Union finance minister Arun Jaitley met with the UK Chancellor. On February 21, the UK authorities conveyed to their Indian counterparts that the Secretary of State had certified their extradition request. “The UK Home department on February 21 conveyed that the request of India for extradition of Mallya has been certified by the secretary of state and sent to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a district judge to consider the issue of releasing of warrant,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Going by initial reactions to the news on Twitter, people are glad the UB Group chairman has now been caught. Sample some of the reactions here.

 

Some were quick to come up with witty tweets as well

 

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 18: Latest News