Vijay Mallya arrested in London: Twitterati explode with hurrahs; fun memes followed soonafter

On Tuesday afternoon, the social media space was buzzing with news of a major breakthrough for Indian law enforcement authorities — liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard in London. According to reports, Mallya will probably be extradited to India later.

The businessman, who had fled the country and sought refuge in the UK after a lookout notice was issued against him, is wanted in several economic offences cases, including defaulting on loans worth crores of rupees.

Mallya is expected to be produced before the magistrate court in Westminster, say TV reports.

This comes after the Indian government had requested Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister, to extradite Mallya. The request was made when Union finance minister Arun Jaitley met with the UK Chancellor. On February 21, the UK authorities conveyed to their Indian counterparts that the Secretary of State had certified their extradition request. “The UK Home department on February 21 conveyed that the request of India for extradition of Mallya has been certified by the secretary of state and sent to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a district judge to consider the issue of releasing of warrant,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

Going by initial reactions to the news on Twitter, people are glad the UB Group chairman has now been caught. Sample some of the reactions here.

Unbelievable. Great work by #MEA #VijayMallya

Vijay Mallya, Who Fled India In 2016, Arrested In London: http://t.co/iIcmGl4DPR — Apurva Shah (@apurvans) 18 April 2017

Vijay Mallya got arrested in London@indian goverment its nice job & PM Narendra modi its realiy perfect job& its big sucess — Harsh Joshi (@harshoshi36) 18 April 2017

Some were quick to come up with witty tweets as well

*Before 2014 *

Vijay Mallya to Kingfisher calendar girls – Aao kabhi haveli pe *Now* Modi to Vijay Mallya – aao ab Haveli pe — Jon Yadav (@AndColorPockeT) 18 April 2017

Vijay Mallya hoping to be dragged out by an airline!#VijayMallya #unitedAIRLINES — Ed-itya (@adi3007) 18 April 2017

As vijay Mallya has been arrested in London.Favourite song of SBI right now “Ooo la la la le aao” — Sonu chewing gum (@WaizArd20) 18 April 2017

Vijay Mallya arrested in London; Banks now : pic.twitter.com/xTE6EzsL1y — pavan (@Chenagilla) 18 April 2017

