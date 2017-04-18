Latest News

After Vijay Mallya’s arrest, news of his bail has sent Twitterati into a tizzy

From people expressing shock and confusion to those cracking up — there is clearly no dearth in the many emotions the Vijay Mallya arrest (bail?) episode has triggered.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 18, 2017 6:24 pm
vijay mallya, vijay mallya arrest, vijay mallya scotland yard arrestm vijay mallya bail, vijay mallya bail in three hours, vijay mallya bail after arrest, vijay mallya bail soon after arrest, indian express, indian express news, vijay mallya news Along with the news of Vijay Mallya’s arrest that surfaced earlier on April 18, reports also suggested that he will soon be extradited to India for further probe. (Source: File Photo)

Just when people across the world were coming to terms with liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s arrest, the news of his bail has now sent the social media into a tizzy. Netizens, especially on Twitter, seem a confused lot, especially after the lightning speed at which Mallya got bail after his arrest in London by the Scotland Yard. While on one hand Twitter bells were ringing with ‘Vijay Mallya arrest’ memes and funny reactions, other Twitter users had begun discussing the bail he availed in just a matter of hours.

ALSO READ | Vijay Mallya arrested in London: Twitterati explode with hurrahs; fun memes followed

Sample some of the reactions here.

ALSO READ | Vijay Mallya arrested in London, likely to be extradited to India soon

Along with the news of his arrest that surfaced earlier on April 18, reports also suggested that Mallya will soon be extradited to India for further probe. After a lookout notice was issued against Mallya, he had fled the country and sought refuge in the United Kingdom. He is wanted for defaulting on loans worth crores of rupees and as a prime accuse in many economic offences cases.

From people expressing shock and confusion to those cracking up — there is clearly no dearth in the many emotions the Vijay Mallya arrest (bail?) episode has triggered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 18: Latest News