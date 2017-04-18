After Vijay Mallya’s arrest, news of his bail has sent Twitterati into a tizzy

Along with the news of Vijay Mallya’s arrest that surfaced earlier on April 18, reports also suggested that he will soon be extradited to India for further probe. (Source: File Photo) Along with the news of Vijay Mallya’s arrest that surfaced earlier on April 18, reports also suggested that he will soon be extradited to India for further probe. (Source: File Photo)

Just when people across the world were coming to terms with liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s arrest, the news of his bail has now sent the social media into a tizzy. Netizens, especially on Twitter, seem a confused lot, especially after the lightning speed at which Mallya got bail after his arrest in London by the Scotland Yard. While on one hand Twitter bells were ringing with ‘Vijay Mallya arrest’ memes and funny reactions, other Twitter users had begun discussing the bail he availed in just a matter of hours.

Sample some of the reactions here.

#VIjayMallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest. Mallya be like – pic.twitter.com/ccSV4Xp3SQ — Fukkard (@Fukkard) April 18, 2017

Bring #VijayMallya back to India & put in jail.. Till then… Do outrage, chest thumping! Enjoy.. Note : Mallya ko bail mil gayi.. ?? — Romeo (@RowdyRomeo_) April 18, 2017

#VIjayMallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest. The only Indian that’s quicker than him is MS Dhoni behind the stumps. #London — Gautam (@gautamverma23) April 18, 2017

Vijay Mallya has got bail. He must b on the way to the spa fr a sandwich massage???? — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) April 18, 2017

Vijay Mallya got bail.

Now match will be won by Chris Gayle. — Teetotaler Bewda (@AiyyashBilla_) April 18, 2017

By the time I opened the news article to read about Vijay Mallya’s arrest in Scotland Yard, he had already got bail for it. ???? — Mayank Birla (@mayanksbirla) April 18, 2017

This guy after reading the #VijayMallya bail news just now ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6ycVFPGmb6 — Sandeepchinna (@sandeepchinna) April 18, 2017

Along with the news of his arrest that surfaced earlier on April 18, reports also suggested that Mallya will soon be extradited to India for further probe. After a lookout notice was issued against Mallya, he had fled the country and sought refuge in the United Kingdom. He is wanted for defaulting on loans worth crores of rupees and as a prime accuse in many economic offences cases.

From people expressing shock and confusion to those cracking up — there is clearly no dearth in the many emotions the Vijay Mallya arrest (bail?) episode has triggered.

