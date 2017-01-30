Vijay Goel called ‘modern-day Gandhari’, ‘insensitive’ for blindfolding himself at cricket event for visually impaired

Union sports minister Vijay Goel at the inauguration of the 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the Blind. Union sports minister Vijay Goel at the inauguration of the 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the Blind.

It seems Union minister of youth affairs and sports Vijay Goel is building up quite a reputation for himself when it comes to making gaffes. He’s also increasingly becoming one of the most trolled ministers in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet. After a Twitter spat with Dangal actor Zaira Wasim just last week, Goel has landed himself in yet another controversy wherein he’s being called out for being insensitive to the visually challenged.

To put this in context, on Sunday (January 29) Goel inaugurated the 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the Blind. As part of the event, the minister blindfolded himself to play a bit of cricket. A photograph of the event was shared by PIB India on its Twitter handle, which shows a blindfolded Goel – surrounded by officials – swinging the bat. Soon, the minister was called out by tweeple for his insensitivity towards those who are visually challenged.

While some called him insensitive and disgusting, one user sarcastically called him a ‘modern-day Gandhari’. As the brickbats started flying all across, the minster attempted to explain his actions by saying that he was requested to play in such a state as an encouragement to the visually impaired players. He tweeted the poster of the event which featured prominent cricket players – Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav – all blindfolded.

Dear @ShekharGupta & @BDUTT I was requested by @blind_cricket officials to play w/ the players in that way to encourage them. Also check pic pic.twitter.com/LTFcCHrzEm — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) January 30, 2017

But this ‘explanation’ did not cut it with the Twitterati, who lashed out at him without pulling any punches. Here are some of the stinging reactions.

In this Lutyens Kingdom of the Political Blind, one blindfolded is the king! Camera-crazy mantris can be foolish. But this is so insensitive http://t.co/bUot2Fw937 — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) January 30, 2017

@ShekharGupta Not good. Good intentions are not enough when you head the portfolio. @PIB_India @VijayGoelBJP — Madhav Sathe (@madhav_sathe) January 30, 2017

Er. Really. Is this the most sensitivity we can manage? http://t.co/Dv0FKcczv0 — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 30, 2017

@ShekharGupta to be fair to @VijayGoelBJP, he couldn’t have done any better with his eyes open either. — Murugan Frimanyan (@1astknight) January 30, 2017

What the hell is wrong with you, @VijayGoelBJP? http://t.co/30FZHEaN7d — Manoj Bhagavatula (@ManojB90) January 30, 2017

@BDUTT @PIB_India @VijayGoelBJP this is just so sad! There are ppl laughing in the background which is so sickening. Shud be sacked 4 this — M Almoula (@MAlmoula5) January 30, 2017

@PIB_India @VijayGoelBJP insesnsitive, disgusting and the bunch of people behind laughing is nauseating — Sundarr (@ksundarr) January 30, 2017

This is the second T20 World Cup for the visually impaired, and has been organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India in the Capital.

As for Goel, though this was a time when he was ‘requested’ to act a certain way, as a person holding a post of such responsibility, should he really have agreed to it? And what about the six cricketers? And the organisers for having made the request and the poster? If the minister’s being called out for being insensitive, should the others not shoulder part of the responsibility?

