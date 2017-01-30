Trending News

Vijay Goel called 'modern-day Gandhari', 'insensitive' for blindfolding himself at cricket event for visually impaired

Vijay Goel was apparently requested to play blindfolded, but should he have?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2017 8:23 pm
vijay goel, vijay goel blindfold, vijay goel blind cricket, blind cricket, blind cricket championship, trending news, indian express trending news Union sports minister Vijay Goel at the inauguration of the 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the Blind.

It seems Union minister of youth affairs and sports Vijay Goel is building up quite a reputation for himself when it comes to making gaffes. He’s also increasingly becoming one of the most trolled ministers in PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet. After  a Twitter spat with Dangal actor Zaira Wasim just last week, Goel has landed himself in yet another controversy wherein he’s being called out for being insensitive to the visually challenged.

To put this in context, on Sunday (January 29) Goel inaugurated the 2nd T20 World Cup Championship for the Blind. As part of the event, the minister blindfolded himself to play a bit of cricket. A photograph of the event was shared by PIB India on its Twitter handle, which shows a blindfolded Goel – surrounded by officials – swinging the bat. Soon, the minister was called out by tweeple for his insensitivity towards those who are visually challenged.

While some called him insensitive and disgusting, one user sarcastically called him a ‘modern-day Gandhari’. As the brickbats started flying all across, the minster attempted to explain his actions by saying that he was requested to play in such a state as an encouragement to the visually impaired players. He tweeted the poster of the event which featured prominent cricket players – Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav – all blindfolded.

 

But this ‘explanation’ did not cut it with the Twitterati, who lashed out at him without pulling any punches. Here are some of the stinging reactions.

 

 

 

 

This is the second T20 World Cup for the visually impaired, and has been organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India in the Capital.

As for Goel, though this was a time when he was ‘requested’ to act a certain way, as a person holding a post of such responsibility, should he really have agreed to it? And what about the six cricketers? And the organisers for having made the request and the poster? If the minister’s being called out for being insensitive, should the others not shoulder part of the responsibility?

