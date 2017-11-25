Top Stories

VIDEO: Social media uproar as Chennaiyin FC fan harasses north eastern woman at Marina stadium

From Kiren Rijiju to John Abraham and many football players raised their voice against the shameful act at Chennai stadium against the northeast people as many from Chennai apologised.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2017 8:59 pm
racism, india racism, racism against northeast people, chennai fc, north east united fc, football news, indian express A video of a Chennai man making obscene gestures to a North East woman is going viral.
Related News

A shocking video from a football match in Chennai is going viral that shows fans in a stadium harassing few people from the northeast. The footage shows a group of men dressed in blue making obscene gestures to the women seated at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium (also known as the Marina Arena) in Chennai on Thursday evening. The incident took place during the ongoing Indian Super League, in a match between Chennayin FC and NorthEast United FC.

It’s not clear what the men were saying from the video but body language clearly suggest the women were uncomfortable. The footage also shows a woman lastly pushing one of the men away but that only motivates him to ridicule her further. One man is seen sitting next to her and as he too tries his best to keep him away from her, others just watch in silence. Not a single person can be seen protesting or stopping them.

IndianExpress.com could not verify the video independently, but the footage was shared on a Facebook page called Indian Football Team- For World CUP and has got everyone talking, including John Abraham, who owns the NorthEast United team.

Watch the video here:

The video created a huge uproar on Twitter and Facebook and many condemned the “racist” act including Kiren Rijiju. Many people from Chennai, inluding the Chennai FC apologised.


 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 25: Latest News