VIDEO: Social media uproar as Chennaiyin FC fan harasses north eastern woman at Marina stadium

A video of a Chennai man making obscene gestures to a North East woman is going viral. A video of a Chennai man making obscene gestures to a North East woman is going viral.

A shocking video from a football match in Chennai is going viral that shows fans in a stadium harassing few people from the northeast. The footage shows a group of men dressed in blue making obscene gestures to the women seated at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium (also known as the Marina Arena) in Chennai on Thursday evening. The incident took place during the ongoing Indian Super League, in a match between Chennayin FC and NorthEast United FC.

It’s not clear what the men were saying from the video but body language clearly suggest the women were uncomfortable. The footage also shows a woman lastly pushing one of the men away but that only motivates him to ridicule her further. One man is seen sitting next to her and as he too tries his best to keep him away from her, others just watch in silence. Not a single person can be seen protesting or stopping them.

IndianExpress.com could not verify the video independently, but the footage was shared on a Facebook page called Indian Football Team- For World CUP and has got everyone talking, including John Abraham, who owns the NorthEast United team.

Watch the video here:

The video created a huge uproar on Twitter and Facebook and many condemned the “racist” act including Kiren Rijiju. Many people from Chennai, inluding the Chennai FC apologised.

Statement: NEUFC stands by the the passionate supporters who faced untoward incident at the Marina Arena in Chennai last night. Here is a brief statement from our owner John Abraham. #Highlanders we are with you. #8States1United pic.twitter.com/ceej8iVvG3 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 24, 2017

This is totally unacceptable. It’s high time drunken people are stopped from entering Marina Arena. Apologies on behalf of them. Will report to the concerned authorities to take necessary action. Please DM us your contact details. — Chennaiyin FC Fans (@Supermachans) November 23, 2017

I’ll follow up. But this is not merely an incident or law & order issue but painful reflection of mindset. Whole nation must come together as such incidents with North East people are very common. We Indians have been victims of bad treatments. Let’s not allow this in India. http://t.co/ICccnsygdc — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 24, 2017

Shame for those man who mockingly looking at the incident and don’t stop him.All should be punish. Sick people should be ban to enter stadium. — John Loktongbam (@jonnyloktongba) November 24, 2017

Though this is unacceptable even worse behavior with racial slur is common in Australian & European stadiums.So it’s not about Chennai but it’s more to do with mob mentality in such arenas. — Venkat R (@RamsamVenkat) November 25, 2017

Shame Chennai!! If you can’t punish them, don’t claim to be civilized, no reason to feel proud as Dravidian. Shame Shame — KhaliKursi (@ritbhat) November 24, 2017

I also condemn this act ….. disgraceful on the part of these “so called fans”. Football is a lovely game please don’t spoil it — SUDEEP CHATTERJEE (@SUDEEPC54733628) November 24, 2017

@ChennaiyinFC @TheReal_Khalid @supermachans it’s not about north or south.

It depends upon how they brought up !! Apology !! We feel sorry for u!! — sharan (@sharantechy) November 25, 2017

IT IS THE LOSS OF HUMANITY. — Subhash Chandra Pand (@subhash88858955) November 25, 2017

Very disturbing to see the girl from Northeast, a football fan, racially abused and harassed during a match between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC in Chennai. Disgusting and shameful! http://t.co/tt94BW3ep9 — Geetima Das Krishna (@GeetimaK) November 24, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd