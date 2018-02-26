Video: Netizens debate if this ad showing a ‘tough mother’ is patriarchal or humane

While the core message of the video is to stand by tough mothers and not against them, many on social media seem to think that the clip has faltered on other points. (Source: All Out India/Facebook) While the core message of the video is to stand by tough mothers and not against them, many on social media seem to think that the clip has faltered on other points. (Source: All Out India/Facebook)

An advertisement emphasising on how it is important to stand by tough mothers when they punish their children for their wrongdoings has gone viral. While many have lauded the makers for choosing the subject, others on social media have called the makers out for portraying the women in a subversive state. Directed by Shoojit Sarcar, the ad for a mosquito repellent, shows a mother being scolded by the others — seemingly her mother-in-law and her husband — because she is punishing her son for taking a Rs 10 note from her purse.

She serves the little boy food on a plate, which he pushes away as soon as she turns away from him. Without uttering a word, she puts the plate in front of him again, which he would push away this time as well. She does not insist that he eat and takes his plate away. This is when, the elderly woman scolds her, followed by her husband.

Only the head of the family, probably the woman’s father-in-law, supports the mother, by saying that the little boy was “stealing” and is deserving of the punishment. While the core message of the video is to stand by tough mothers and not against them, many on social media seem to think that the clip has faltered on other points.

Watch the video here.

Some have also pointed out how the ad has a patriarchal premise, with only the ‘bahus’ serving dinner. There are references made to how she is not working and is from a small-town family. Check out the responses it has got on social media, here.

With advertising with a social message becoming the norm these days, often the creators forget that social dialogue is multi-nuanced; addressing one problem alone could perpetuate another, much like in this TVC.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd