VIDEO: Meet PM Narendra Modi’s ‘young friend’ who looks just like him

PM Narendra Modi has a cute, young lookalike. (Source: @narendramodi/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi has a cute, young lookalike. (Source: @narendramodi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a marathon of rallies on Wednesday as part of the second leg of BJP’s Gujarat Vikas Rally. While the PM mainly hit out at the Congress and their accusations at the government, there was a brief moment during the Navsari rally that would put a smile on anyone’s face, and no surprises on why the PM would himself want to share it from his Twitter handle.

In a light-hearted moment, a young boy dressed up as none other than the Indian Prime Minster was called on to the stage to meet the man of the hour. Imitating Modi’s dressing style, the child wore an off-white kurta with a grey jacket and even had a lotus emblem saffron scarf draped around his neck. The look was completed with coloured salt-pepper hair, similar spectacles and a white beard pasted on. Special marks for attention to detail, since Modi even noticed a small black thread wrapped around the kid’s right wrist, much like the one he wears.

The cute kid comes up on to the stage, shakes Modi’s hand, speaks to him for a couple of seconds and then at the behest of the PM, waves at the crowd, earning them huge cheers.

Modi shared the video with the caption, “Doesn’t my young friend look like someone? Have a look.”

Doesn’t my young friend look like someone? Have a look. pic.twitter.com/nkT9JJafgQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 29, 2017

Apparently, the boy was also at his rally in Kutch the previous day, and is supposedly suffering from cancer. According to the rally’s emcee, the child is a huge fan of Modi, and even though he’s suffering from an untreatable disease, it was sheer will power that enabled him to come and meet his ‘aaradhya dev’ or role model.

