Video of man ‘kneading dough with feet’ at Delhi’s Kake-da-Hotel may not be what it seems

How hygienic is this famous Delhi eatery? (Source: ikaveri/Twitter) How hygienic is this famous Delhi eatery? (Source: ikaveri/Twitter)

Hygiene is of paramount importance. No matter how hefty our paychecks are, if we follow poor hygiene standards, we would soon find ourselves on a sticky wicket. Keeping in line with the necessity and importance of cleanliness and hygiene at any eatery, a video on Kake-Da-Hotel, a famous eatery in the heart of Delhi, is doing the rounds in the social networking circles for all the wrong reasons.

ALSO READ | ‘What’s the weirdest food you have eaten?’ — Indian Twitter user’s question results in bewildering responses

This video – which has a zillion hygience freaks cringing with repulsion – starts with giving out strong indications of a person kneading dough with his feet, and then goes on to highlight the name of the hotel. Shared by a Twitter user, the video has been widely shared on the social media site with some mixed responses. While there is a fair number of people crying in horror about the hygiene standards (not)followed at one of their favourite eateries, there are others who have nonchalantly commented how it is an accepted practice across India, and even other popular local joints in Delhi, such as Parathewali Gali.

Watch the video here:

So how many of you have heard about the great food at Kake – Da – Hotel? pic.twitter.com/lB9cLHA1W8 — kaveri (@ikaveri) February 19, 2017

As it happens, when indianexpress.com tried to verify the authenticity of the video and called up Kake-Da-Hotel, Shambhu Singh Rawat, the cashier there, outrightly denied that the man in the video was kneading dough with his feet. He quickly added that the person “was simply washing clothes in the bowl instead, and the bowl being used is solely meant for that purpose”. While Rawat regrets that things have been blown out of proportion, he also goes on to vociferously challenge the credibility of the clip.

Interestingly, even the Twitter user who shared the video online could not verify that the man was indeed kneading dough. “It’s not my video. I got it on WhatsApp”, she said.

As is the case with many stories, there are always multiple facets to a situation, and this video is yet another example of that.

Remember the story of the man who was apparently arrested for decking up his car in Rs 2,000 notes for Valentine’s Day? Read about it here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd