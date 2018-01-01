Video of ‘grandma and grandkids’ dancing to Punjabi hit number to cheer up ailing elderly man touches hearts on the Internet

The video, is undoubtedly, one of the most beautiful things to watch and start the new year on a wonderful note. (Source: Pawan Durani/Twitter) The video, is undoubtedly, one of the most beautiful things to watch and start the new year on a wonderful note. (Source: Pawan Durani/Twitter)

In times when a lot of people find it easier and convenient to admit the elders of the house to old-age homes citing ‘lack of time and attention to give them because of busy schedules’ as one of the most common reasons, this video is the most heartwarming thing on the Internet. Going hugely viral, the clip shows a pair of youngsters dancing to the hit Punjabi number ‘3 peg’, along with an elderly woman and who looks like their grandmother. The four of them dance beside the bed on which lies an ageing, frail man, whom they are all trying to cheer up. The camera pans on to zoom in on his face to show his happiness as the old lady, probably his wife, walks towards his side, holds his hand and continues to dance as he attempts to break into some moves himself and looks at her lovingly. The video, is undoubtedly, one of the most beautiful things to watch and start the new year on a wonderful note.

Lions at heart … Yo Punjabi pic.twitter.com/W2u1QS1xkI — Pawan Durani (@PawanDurani) December 28, 2017

Indianexpress.com has reached out to know more about the family to Pawan Durani, a journalist, who shared the video on Twitter and is awaiting his response. One of the Twitter users commented under the video that the elderly man had suffered from stroke and had lost speech. He is now recovering by learning the alphabets and making words with them with the “with high spirited support from Grandma”.

He had stroke, recovering, lost speech, learning alphabets to make words from scratch, with high spirited support from Grandma.

Few yrs back she suffered stroke & recovered within a year with the help of grandpa

Beautiful turn taking

Finest example of love n relationship! — Vikas (@vkasarya) December 31, 2017

