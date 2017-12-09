Top Stories

VIDEO: Muslim girls trolled for dancing in Kerala, students hold flash mobs across state as protest

As the controversy escalated, the Kerala Women’s Commission stepped in and asked the police to take action against trolls who insulted three Muslim women college students, SFI in Kerala organised flash mobs in each and every district of Kerala in protest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 9, 2017 12:25 pm
kerala, flash mob, muslim women flsh mob, kerala muslim flash mob, muslim women dancing kerala trolled, hadiya case, kerala sfi, rj sooraj doha, viral video, indian express, india news Three hijab-clad Muslim medical students were trolled online for dancing in Kerala and many fundamentalists deemed it as the  ‘end of the world’. (Source: Sankar Das/ Twitter)
Days after three hijab-clad medical students were shamed online for participating in a flash mob in Kerala, members of the Student Federation of India held several such impromptu dance performances across the state as a form of protest.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a flash mob was organised at the University College on Friday, where four girls wearing hijab, like in the original video, danced to the popular number ‘Jimikki Kammal’.

A controversy had erupted over the original video, with many fundamentalists calling it the ‘end of the world’.  As part of the District Health Department programme on World Aids Day, the hijab-clad students had attempted to raise awareness about the dreaded STD.

Watch the video here:

 

Student activists also participated in a flash mob in Malappuram, at the exact spot where the three Muslim girls had first performed on December 1. This time, however, it was a mixed group of men and women.

Watch the video here:

 

As the controversy escalated, the Kerala Women’s Commission stepped in and asked the police to take action against trolls who insulted the three Muslim women college students. The debate also garnered attention when a radio jockey in Doha, R J Sooraj, issued an apology for his comments and appreciated the women’s courage. He was withdrawn from his show.

But with these performances, many people have come out in support of the students and lauded them for not keeping quiet.

