VIDEO: Muslim girls trolled for dancing in Kerala, students hold flash mobs across state as protest

Days after three hijab-clad medical students were shamed online for participating in a flash mob in Kerala, members of the Student Federation of India held several such impromptu dance performances across the state as a form of protest.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a flash mob was organised at the University College on Friday, where four girls wearing hijab, like in the original video, danced to the popular number ‘Jimikki Kammal’.

A controversy had erupted over the original video, with many fundamentalists calling it the ‘end of the world’. As part of the District Health Department programme on World Aids Day, the hijab-clad students had attempted to raise awareness about the dreaded STD.

Flash Mob in front of University College, Trivandrum. Organised by SFI. pic.twitter.com/VTOBE8LVkG — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 8, 2017

Student activists also participated in a flash mob in Malappuram, at the exact spot where the three Muslim girls had first performed on December 1. This time, however, it was a mixed group of men and women.

Flash Mob at Malappuram today. The exact spot where the Muslim three girls danced on December 1st, which created a huge Furore. pic.twitter.com/tqzvP9ULkX — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 8, 2017

As the controversy escalated, the Kerala Women’s Commission stepped in and asked the police to take action against trolls who insulted the three Muslim women college students. The debate also garnered attention when a radio jockey in Doha, R J Sooraj, issued an apology for his comments and appreciated the women’s courage. He was withdrawn from his show.

Islamist fanatics losing their cool over three muslim girls dancing in Kerala made headlines a couple of days back. Abuses were hurled at the state and the left government was blamed. Great. This is how we protested. pic.twitter.com/3fGgtahSkO — Sankar Das (@mallucomrade) December 8, 2017

But with these performances, many people have come out in support of the students and lauded them for not keeping quiet.

Saw the dance of three female hijab and jeans wearing medic students of kerala . Loved their spirit , daring and joie de vivre. One big Shabashi from me — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) December 5, 2017

👍What a beautiful way to send a strong message on individual liberty! http://t.co/DtT4j6Hj1c — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) December 8, 2017

This is how women should resist fascism and religious fundamentalism. Bravo the muslim girls of SFI Kerala #YesKeralaIsKillingIt http://t.co/tO2IiIv1Wk — Suvarna Haridas (@HaridasSuvarna) December 8, 2017

