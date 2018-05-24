VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Dr Harsh Vardhan take up Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge

Have you accepted Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge yet? (Source: Twitter) Have you accepted Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge yet? (Source: Twitter)

Union Sports Minister and Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge to Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal seems to have got the ball rolling on the Internet. The former professional shooter posted a video of him doing push-ups, in order to weave the importance of staying fit into the lifestyle of India’s youth. While Kohli, Roshan and Nehwal promptly took up the minister’s challenge and further nominated others to keep the chain of awareness going, other ministers too took up the challenge without hesitation.

ALSO READ | Video: Hrithik Roshan accepts Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s #fitnesschallenge; cycles to work

Among them are Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister of State for Home Affairs), Piyush Goyal (Minister of Railways, Coal and finance), Dr Harsh Vardhan (Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences), Yashodhara Raje Scindia (Minister for Commerce, Industries and Employment), Jayant Sinha (Minister of State for Civil Aviation), as well as other legislators.

This is Rathore’s video.

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳🏆 Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

Here are the videos of other ministers who joined in.

As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳 initiated by @Ra_THORe ji. Here’s how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us. I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge 🥊forward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018

Yoga keeps me fit and helps me remain positive throughout the day. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative by our energetic Sports Minister @Ra_THORe, I urge everyone to be a part of this movement and help in keeping India fit. pic.twitter.com/2GcehfPs5Q — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 23, 2018

Did you take the fitness challenge too? Share your videos with us in the comment section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd