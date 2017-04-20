WATCH: Kiren Rijiju and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore set Twitter buzzing with workout videos

Do these videos of Kiren Rijiju and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore working out inspire you to hit the gym? (Source: Twitter) Do these videos of Kiren Rijiju and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore working out inspire you to hit the gym? (Source: Twitter)

It might be two months to go for the International Day of Yoga, but looks like the top ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have already started inspiring the country with fitness goals, and they’re leading by example. Now, it’s no secret that Olympian Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore keeps a strict fitness regimen despite his hectic work schedule as minister of state for information and broadcasting, and now he seems to have inspired his colleagues too.

This sudden fitness furore started when Union home minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video Rathore working out to ‘Eye of the Tiger’, the Rocky soundtrack on April 19. Soon, the micro-blogging site was flooded with #fitnessgoal tweets. “While doing duty we’ve no time for physical fitness. But my Olympian colleague @Ra_THORe manages some time & gives me a tough challenge”, Rijiju had tweeted.

While doing duty we’ve no time for physical fitness. But my Olympian colleague @Ra_THORe manages some time & gives me a tough challenge?? pic.twitter.com/ZKDAa2B96F — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 19, 2017

Sports minister Vijay Goel and railways minister Suresh Prabhu too applauded Rathore for his commitment to staying fit.

The former shooter responded to Rijiju’s tweet, saying, “Ha ha ha…despite your hectic schedule, YOU are beyond competition AND are an inspiration. @KirenRijiju #IAmNewIndia”.

Ha ha ha…despite your hectic schedule, YOU are beyond competition AND are an inspiration. @KirenRijiju #IAmNewIndia ???? http://t.co/iJ0gGHFEu1 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) April 19, 2017

Well, not one to take a compliment without justification apparently, a day later, the minister came up with his own video as he hit the gym, and tweeted out a 27-second video: “Young friends, stay away frm drugs, be fit. Let’s build @narendramodi ji’s #NewIndia dream. I took out 30 mins frm work 2 respond @Ra_THORe”.

Young friends, stay away frm drugs, be fit. Let’s build @narendramodi ji’s #NewIndia dream. I took out 30 mins frm work 2 respond @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/fkWQ8UdmRC — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 20, 2017

Social media is now buzzing with reactions to the Indian ministers leading the way to a healthy lifestyle. Here are some of them.

@KirenRijiju @narendramodi @Ra_THORe Very good message to young men & women of India As a citizen I’m Very happy you took time off ur busy schedule to take care of ur body — Cheenu (@ksmkkbookscom) April 20, 2017

@KirenRijiju @narendramodi @Ra_THORe Not only drugs but also over consumption of alcohol erodes health of youth.Heathy habits and good exercise keep the youth in us for long — senthil kumar (@sen_sindh) April 20, 2017

@KirenRijiju @narendramodi @Ra_THORe so fit u are nice to see politicians are concern about there health — Vikas Gupta (@GuptsVikas) April 20, 2017

