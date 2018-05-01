VIDEO: Bengaluru traffic policeman throws shoe at bikers for riding without helmet

Jump to 6:50 to watch the constable throwing a shoe on the biker. (Source: Rishabh Chatterjee/YouTube) Jump to 6:50 to watch the constable throwing a shoe on the biker. (Source: Rishabh Chatterjee/YouTube)

Ignoring traffic rules is not only illegal, but it may even prove to be fatal. To tackle the issue, traffic police from different states and stars like Sachin Tendulkar have pitched their thoughts to influence people to abide by the rules in a very subtle manner.

On the other hand, many people who don’t follow traffic rules have also been pulled up on social media. One such example is the recent incident in Hyderabad, wherein a man was slammed for “proudly” ignoring the usage of a helmet as it made him look “manly”. What’s more, remember when stars like Varun Dhawan and actor Kunal Kemmu got a stern warning on Twitter by the Mumbai Police?

However, cops might not always be the good guys. In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, a Bengaluru traffic police was caught throwing a shoe on bikers because they weren’t wearing a helmet. No sooner was it put up on social media, Netizens expressed their disappointment after looking at his unjust action.

Watch the video here.

This video was uploaded by Rishabh Chatterjee, who is a YouTuber and was probably driving his car, when he saw the incident. However, it is still unclear why he had a camera fit just right to the driving seat, in which the whole incident was recorded.

To get a clear picture, indianexpress.com has contacted the YouTuber and is awaiting his reply. This video, which was posted a week back, had already generated more than 2,00,000 views on YouTube, at the time of writing.

Although the bikers were in clear violation of the rules by ignoring to wear a helmet, the policeman’s action didn’t seem to be right. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

