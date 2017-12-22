Top News

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s office tweeted only ‘M’ and Twitterati went crazy figuring out WHY

Tweeple frantically tried to decode what exactly could Naidu had meant to say and the results were hilarious. While some related it to Modi, one thought they were playing, "name, place, animal, thing" and it was turn for the letter M.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 22, 2017 10:02 am
venkaiah naidu, venkaiah naidu m tweet, vice president office, vp secretariat, naidu M tweet, naidu incomplete tweet, indian express, viral news A tweet with just one letter ‘M’ went out from Venkaiah Naidu’s offical handle and couldn’t stop decoding its meaning. (Source: Express file photo)
There is hardly anything that escapes the ever-vigilant Twitterati’s eye. From a small mistake in spelling and wrongly tagging someone to accidental tweets, nothing goes unrecognised in Twitterverse especially if you are a public figure. So, naturally, when official handle of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday (December 21) tweeted out just “M”, it left everyone wondering what was the letter supposed to mean.

ujjwalbhushan/ Twitter

Although the tweeted was deleted shortly after the goof-up, by then the damage was done. People even started sharing the photo of the tweet and some called it the letter of the day. Check out some of the funny reactions reaction.

This is not the first time a tweet from government’s official handle left everyone in frenzy. Earlier a ‘No’ tweet by GST@GOI made everyone go berserk, and not to forget the gibberish tweet sent out by the Finance Ministry.

  1. Vemparala Prasad
    Dec 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm
    His name is M venkayyanaidu. He must have typed first letter.
    Reply
