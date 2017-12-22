Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s office tweeted only ‘M’ and Twitterati went crazy figuring out WHY

A tweet with just one letter ‘M’ went out from Venkaiah Naidu’s offical handle and couldn’t stop decoding its meaning. (Source: Express file photo) A tweet with just one letter ‘M’ went out from Venkaiah Naidu’s offical handle and couldn’t stop decoding its meaning. (Source: Express file photo)

There is hardly anything that escapes the ever-vigilant Twitterati’s eye. From a small mistake in spelling and wrongly tagging someone to accidental tweets, nothing goes unrecognised in Twitterverse especially if you are a public figure. So, naturally, when official handle of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday (December 21) tweeted out just “M”, it left everyone wondering what was the letter supposed to mean.

Tweeple frantically tried to decode what exactly Naidu meant, just as people tried to complete Trump’s ‘We’ tweet — and the results were hilarious. With the 2G scam verdict out, many thought it meant “mystery” as to where the money went away. While some related it to Modi, one thought they were playing, “name, place, animal, thing” and it was turn for the letter M.

ujjwalbhushan/ Twitter ujjwalbhushan/ Twitter

Although the tweeted was deleted shortly after the goof-up, by then the damage was done. People even started sharing the photo of the tweet and some called it the letter of the day. Check out some of the funny reactions reaction.

M A D** – No he is decent

M must be Mitron or Mandir wahi banayenge ,, pic.twitter.com/h8CrbGOf5G — Nikstrade OÜ (@Nikstrade) December 21, 2017

M = meme banao mera 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — NBadashah (@NBadashah) December 21, 2017

M = Mitroooooon 😊 — ROFL KHER (@Marwadi01) December 21, 2017

Letter of the day http://t.co/TsXo8Uf20z — Looking for Rockstar Agencies to Freelance for 📸 (@lucidillusions_) December 21, 2017

I think they are playing ‘Name Place Animal Thing’ http://t.co/0wMBd9TCcR — Sher Shah Suri (@dhruvsuri) December 21, 2017

M0d1jI. Vice President Naidu’s Minecraft password. http://t.co/mPBfrnYB6O — Patanjali Pahwa (@Vegan_Shakes) December 21, 2017

Name the most privileged gender in the world:http://t.co/BQ49mvR22h — Roma T (@Romaticize) December 21, 2017

Vice President of India does a President Of USA gaffe 🤣 http://t.co/GNrNRODf9w — Jimish (@jimishbathia) December 21, 2017

C is encrypted http://t.co/mCVKXcQ6Su — Nikhil Krishna (@NkBlr) December 21, 2017

bole toh

bole toh

bole toh http://t.co/bpByD4EYXL — jugal · jugal.co (@joogasama) December 21, 2017

*Derek O Brien voice* “Which movie character has been portrayed by these four actors – Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes?” http://t.co/cu0uz11xA9 — BONE THUGS N HARAM MONEY (@nah_im_abdulla) December 21, 2017

This is not the first time a tweet from government’s official handle left everyone in frenzy. Earlier a ‘No’ tweet by GST@GOI made everyone go berserk, and not to forget the gibberish tweet sent out by the Finance Ministry.

