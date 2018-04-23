After VHP member cancels cab because driver was ‘Muslim’, Twitterati follow suit with hilarious tweets

VHP member Abhishek Mishra was trolled for cancelling his cab because the Ola driver was Muslim, Twitterati came up with their own hilarious reasons for cancelling cabs. (Source: File photo) VHP member Abhishek Mishra was trolled for cancelling his cab because the Ola driver was Muslim, Twitterati came up with their own hilarious reasons for cancelling cabs. (Source: File photo)

A tweet by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member about cancelling his Ola cab ride since the driver was a Muslim created quite a controversy on Sunday (April 22). The member, Abhishek Mishra, from Lucknow, came under severe attack from people on social media as well as from politician. Later, the cab aggregator too issued a statement, stating that Ola was a secular platform and it doesn’t discriminate driver partners or customers based on their caste or religion.

On Friday Mishra, who has BJP Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan among his followers, tweeted, “Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don’t want to give my money to Jihadi People.” Soon the post went viral on social media and later he justified his act by saying Hindus and Hindu Gods were too defamed in the Kathua incident. “People starts attack on me. Can I have no right to choose ? If they can run a campaign against Hanuman ji poster on cab, defamed Hindus and Hindus god in Kathua incident then they must be prepared for reply,” he tweeted on Sunday.

However, as is often the case, after criticism came the humour. People on social media are tweeting similar “cancelled Ola cab booking” because and each is funnier than the other. While one wrote, Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Atif and he screamed “Hum kis gali ja rahe hain” on the call,” another wrote, “Cancelled an ola cab booking today because driver’s name was Rohit shetty. Kahi car blast hi na kar de.”

Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don’t want to give my money to Jihadi People. pic.twitter.com/1IIf4LlTZL — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) April 20, 2018

And the jokes came in from all quarters

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Atif and he screamed “Hum kis gali ja rahe hain” on the call. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 22, 2018

While some were veiled attacks on politicians

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver’s name was Achhe Din and it’s been 4 years now and he’s still not here. — Aavi (@poisonaavi) April 23, 2018

Others were just plain hilarious

Cancelled Ola Cab booking today Driver’s name was Biplab Deb.

He got a Pushpak Viman instead of car and Destination mein Swarg likha tha…. I don’t want to die so young — utterlybutterly (@utterlybutterl2) April 22, 2018

Cancelled an Ola cab because driver was a guy named Vikas and uske aane ki umeed thi nhi mujhe. — A purvaa (@dreamy_indian) April 22, 2018

And yes, someone did think of Salman Khan

Cancelled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Salman khan Aur mai nhi chahta hu ki baad me bhai fas jaye bcz wo mera driver hoga. — Golu pandit🚩(बाम्मण का छोरा ) (@Mishra_98_born) April 22, 2018

Cancelled an ola cab booking today because driver’s name was Rohit shetty. Kahi car blast hi na kar de. — Angoor Stark 🍇 (@ladywithflaws) April 22, 2018

References to MS Dhoni and Milind Soman were not far behind

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because driver’s name was Milind Soman. He said I’ll save money if I run to the destination. — Non-Peshwa Mastani (@Jamuntini) April 22, 2018

Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because driver’s name was Mahendra Singh Dhoni and he accepts only credit no cash.😛 — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) April 22, 2018

Cancelled Ola Cab because I don’t believe in god. pic.twitter.com/CrZMb8SalA — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 23, 2018

*Books an Ola Cab* Me – Hello! Apka name kya hai?

Guy – Akash Me – Sorry but i have to cancel this booking, koi tweet nahi banega iss name se — Aman (@humourously_urs) April 23, 2018

What did you think of the tweets? Let us know in the comments below.

