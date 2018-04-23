Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
After VHP member cancels cab because driver was ‘Muslim’, Twitterati follow suit with hilarious tweets

After a VHP member tweeted out saying he cancelled his cab because the driver was Muslim, not only did he get trolled by Tweeple but even the cab company posted that they were a secular platform. However, soon Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes on people 'cancelling' their cabs for the most outrageous reasons.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 23, 2018 3:53:01 pm
ola, VHP member cancels ola, muslim ola driver, abhishek mishra VHP, ola muslim driver controversy, VHP member muslim ola driver, twitter reactions, indian express news VHP member Abhishek Mishra was trolled for cancelling his cab because the Ola driver was Muslim, Twitterati came up with their own hilarious reasons for cancelling cabs. (Source: File photo)
A tweet by a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member about cancelling his Ola cab ride since the driver was a Muslim created quite a controversy on Sunday (April 22). The member, Abhishek Mishra, from Lucknow, came under severe attack from people on social media as well as from politician. Later, the cab aggregator too issued a statement, stating that Ola was a secular platform and it doesn’t discriminate driver partners or customers based on their caste or religion.

On Friday Mishra, who has BJP Union ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Dharmendra Pradhan among his followers, tweeted, “Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don’t want to give my money to Jihadi People.” Soon the post went viral on social media and later he justified his act by saying Hindus and Hindu Gods were too defamed in the Kathua incident. “People starts attack on me. Can I have no right to choose ? If they can run a campaign against Hanuman ji poster on cab, defamed Hindus and Hindus god in Kathua incident then they must be prepared for reply,” he tweeted on Sunday.

However, as is often the case, after criticism came the humour. People on social media are tweeting similar “cancelled Ola cab booking” because and each is funnier than the other. While one wrote, Canceled an Ola Cab booking today because the driver’s name was Atif and he screamed “Hum kis gali ja rahe hain” on the call,” another wrote, “Cancelled an ola cab booking today because driver’s name was Rohit shetty. Kahi car blast hi na kar de.”

Read his tweet here.

And the jokes came in from all quarters

While some were veiled attacks on politicians

Others were just plain hilarious

And yes, someone did think of Salman Khan

References to MS Dhoni and Milind Soman were not far behind

What did you think of the tweets? Let us know in the comments below.

