Shabana Azmi apologises for posting FAKE video mocking Indian Railway’s cleanliness

Here’s how veteran actor Shabana Azmi fell prey to a fake news. (Source: The Star Online/YouTube) Here’s how veteran actor Shabana Azmi fell prey to a fake news. (Source: The Star Online/YouTube)

In the age of fake news, it is extremely difficult to decipher what’s true and what isn’t. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi fell prey to one such claim. The 67-year-old shared a 30-second video on Twitter, in which people could be seen squatting and rinsing plates in what looked like a puddle of water inside a pothole.

Apparently, she tagged minister Piyush Goyal to alert him as many claimed that the clip showed people washing dishes of passengers travelling in Indian Railways. The social media team soon set out to find out the reality behind it.

However, in reality, it was a false call. Reportedly, the video was filmed at a Malaysian eatery, which shut shop after the horrific clip showing workers washing dishes in the puddle of murky water was leaked. Soon, the Ministry of Railways replied back to the actor’s concern saying, “Mam, video is of Malaysian eatery which faces closure after video shows workers washing dishes in puddle of murky water,” and attached a news story from the country to validate their point.

Mam, video is of Malaysian eatery which faces closure after video shows workers washing dishes in puddle of murky water: Link News is http://t.co/n6U2f9fMP0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 5, 2018

In no time, Azmi apologised saying, “Thank you for clarifying this. I stand corrected. Pls, accept my apologies”.

Thank you for clarifying this . I stand corrected. Pls accept my apologies http://t.co/30Kodpcqfm — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 5, 2018

Twitterati, however, were enraged and asked the rail ministry to file a complaint of defamation against her. Here are some of the reactions.

What do you think about Bollywood celebs taking it seriously? Let us know in the comments below.

