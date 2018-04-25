‘Veere Di Wedding’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer gets tagged as ‘desi’ ‘Sex and the City’

The Veere Di Wedding trailer starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is out and Netizens find it similar to Sex and the City. (Source: Veere Di Wedding/YouTube) The Veere Di Wedding trailer starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is out and Netizens find it similar to Sex and the City. (Source: Veere Di Wedding/YouTube)

The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding is out and the girls seem to show their naive side in the movie. The film is Kareena Kapoor’s first film after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan and she looks stunning as ever. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashank Ghosh and also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.

Although the movie is being promoted as “not a chick flick”, the trailer seems to suggest otherwise. It has everything from bonding between four girls, their crib sessions about the world, shopping, love and a big fat Indian wedding.

While the ‘veere’ clan give “girl power” vibes in the trailer, Twitterati found it quite similar to the Hollywood movie Sex and the City. Some liked it, but others couldn’t stop pointing out the flaws. Check out some reactions here.

Kaafi sex and the city feels aa rahe hai. A typical chick flick but obviously ill still watch it lol #VeereydiWeddinghttp://t.co/SrivZb5jpF — isha (@isha_pillai) April 25, 2018

#VeereDiWeddingTrailer feels like a vivid reflection of Sex and The City@!http://t.co/TroZoUO3UP — Samarpita Das (@amsam247) April 25, 2018

After watching veere di wedding trailer 1 thing is definitely clear.Whatvr these 3 fake feminists wrote on the placard was very much planned word by word for the promotion of their upcoming movie.

Bollywoood getting maligned for fame & money #BoyCottVeereDiWeeding@AsYouNotWish — Mayank Mishra (@Iammayank18) April 25, 2018

And then there were some kind words too.

We’re so used to seeing this kinda comedy being attempted by male actors over and over again. Filmmakers almost forgot girls do the same stuff too! So refreshing to say just “almost”. ❤ Hello, queens! 👑

Love This! #VeereDiWeddingTrailerhttp://t.co/RsEy3ZqMqw — Insha 🌸 (@adreamydiary) April 25, 2018

Girl’s version of Gangs Of Wasseypur. Even Kareena Kapoor is abusing heavily. #VeereDiWedding — Swapan Kumar Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) April 25, 2018

Haters right now who thought #VeereDiWedding is going to be all about fashion and no substance aka Aisha 2! pic.twitter.com/CruxXRAF9Z — Kalindi ♥️ (@BeingSalBeboFan) April 25, 2018

The girly talks just turned into a film. What a fantastic, mindblowing, fresh trailer of film #VeereDiWedding. Boys these are the talks we do with our gang. Thank you @sonamakapoor@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania & #KareenaKapooraKhan for bringing this to us. Veeres rock!😍 — Kajol Shah (@shahkj0596) April 25, 2018

Veere di wedding’s trailer looks SO good. Just waiting for censor board to shit all over it. — Anmol Mittal (@anmolmittall) April 25, 2018

What do you think about the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

