Wednesday, April 25, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

‘Veere Di Wedding’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer gets tagged as ‘desi’ ‘Sex and the City’

Veere Di Wedding trailer: Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the trailer is out. While it is being promoted as "not a chick flick", Twitterati find it similar to Hollywood movie 'Sex and the City'.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 25, 2018 6:47:24 pm
Veere Di Wedding, Kareena kapoor, Veere Di Wedding trailer, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, veere di wedding video, veere di wedding twitter reaction, indian express, indian express trending news The Veere Di Wedding trailer starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania is out and Netizens find it similar to Sex and the City. (Source: Veere Di Wedding/YouTube)
The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding is out and the girls seem to show their naive side in the movie. The film is Kareena Kapoor’s first film after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan and she looks stunning as ever. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashank Ghosh and also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.

Although the movie is being promoted as “not a chick flick”, the trailer seems to suggest otherwise. It has everything from bonding between four girls, their crib sessions about the world, shopping, love and a big fat Indian wedding.

Watch the trailer here.

 

While the ‘veere’ clan give “girl power” vibes in the trailer, Twitterati found it quite similar to the Hollywood movie Sex and the City. Some liked it, but others couldn’t stop pointing out the flaws. Check out some reactions here.

And then there were some kind words too.

What do you think about the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

