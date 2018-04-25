‘Veere Di Wedding’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor starrer gets tagged as ‘desi’ ‘Sex and the City’

The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding is out and the girls seem to show their naive side in the movie. The film is Kareena Kapoor’s first film after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan and she looks stunning as ever. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film is helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashank Ghosh and also stars Permanent Roommates fame Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.
Although the movie is being promoted as “not a chick flick”, the trailer seems to suggest otherwise. It has everything from bonding between four girls, their crib sessions about the world, shopping, love and a big fat Indian wedding.
ALSO READ | Veere Di Wedding trailer released LIVE UPDATES
While the ‘veere’ clan give “girl power” vibes in the trailer, Twitterati found it quite similar to the Hollywood movie Sex and the City. Some liked it, but others couldn’t stop pointing out the flaws. Check out some reactions here.
Kaafi sex and the city feels aa rahe hai. A typical chick flick but obviously ill still watch it lol #VeereydiWeddinghttp://t.co/SrivZb5jpF
— isha (@isha_pillai) April 25, 2018
#VeereDiWeddingTrailer feels like a vivid reflection of Sex and The City@!http://t.co/TroZoUO3UP
— Samarpita Das (@amsam247) April 25, 2018
Saw #VeereDiWeddingTrailer and finally a women centric movie in #Bollywood, But Doesn’t it give hints of Indian ‘Sex & the City’ movie version? Although excited enough for anything with that concept 😊 #VeereDiWedding
— kinnari wagh (@kinnariwagh90) April 25, 2018
okay #VeereDiWedding looks like desi sex and the city but I am not complaining
— Manjari Singh (@Manjarisingh123) April 25, 2018
Just a pants version of Sex and the City #VeereDiWedding
— Mr Moosique Patel (@Sita_Patel1) April 25, 2018
Veere di wedding somewhere looks like an Indianised Sex and the City
— Elle (@imeandmyzelf) April 25, 2018
looks like “wanna bee Sex in the city” type. only good thing is #KareenaKapoor but trailer is not that good 🙄 #VeereDiWedding
— Free Soul (@megha_lall) April 25, 2018
The Trip + Sex and the city movie. Ok okhttp://t.co/nqzSAXegds
— Kru (@Achari_Nimboo) April 25, 2018
Sex and the city vibes
Why Sonam though😩😭#VeereDiWedding#VeereDiWeddingTrailerhttp://t.co/u2VE7eLGim
— Telugu_Ammayi (@Telugu_Ammayi) April 25, 2018
The Indian answer to Sex And The City with a great cast, lots of colourful language & Girl Power (what’s not to love?). The trailer for #VeereDiWedding is seriously good @sonamakapoor & @ReallySwarahttp://t.co/Qp1lk7HUJR#KareenaKapoorKhan#SonamKapoor#SwaraBhasker
— Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) April 25, 2018
And others had different reasons to dislike the trailer.
Thank God Veere di Wedding released after my wedding.. else I would have been unmarried #VeereDiWedding Trailer
— Uditi Bhargava (@ambivertlady) April 25, 2018
I didn’t even know there was an upcoming movie called #VeereDiWedding until peeps on Twitter boycotted it. Also, I need to start watching TV again.
— Shuchi Singh Kalra (@shuchikalra) April 25, 2018
When you are feminist and your movie song is “Teri Fuddi lelu”, Then it is Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor. #VeerediWedding@ReallySwara@sonamakapoor
— kuwar Akhand (@kuwarakki) April 25, 2018
#VeereDiWedding jst watched d trailer .. Very Dissapointing … I mean ws dat a tv serial planned n den got kareena free so forced some abuses 2 make it cool n converted it into a movie … Girls deserve a movie … Wack
— kunal anand (@kunalblues) April 25, 2018
After watching veere di wedding trailer 1 thing is definitely clear.Whatvr these 3 fake feminists wrote on the placard was very much planned word by word for the promotion of their upcoming movie.
Bollywoood getting maligned for fame & money #BoyCottVeereDiWeeding@AsYouNotWish
— Mayank Mishra (@Iammayank18) April 25, 2018
And then there were some kind words too.
We’re so used to seeing this kinda comedy being attempted by male actors over and over again. Filmmakers almost forgot girls do the same stuff too! So refreshing to say just “almost”. ❤
Hello, queens! 👑
Love This! #VeereDiWeddingTrailerhttp://t.co/RsEy3ZqMqw
— Insha 🌸 (@adreamydiary) April 25, 2018
Girl’s version of Gangs Of Wasseypur. Even Kareena Kapoor is abusing heavily. #VeereDiWedding
— Swapan Kumar Singh (@HOUSESWAPAN) April 25, 2018
Haters right now who thought #VeereDiWedding is going to be all about fashion and no substance aka Aisha 2! pic.twitter.com/CruxXRAF9Z
— Kalindi ♥️ (@BeingSalBeboFan) April 25, 2018
The girly talks just turned into a film. What a fantastic, mindblowing, fresh trailer of film #VeereDiWedding. Boys these are the talks we do with our gang. Thank you @sonamakapoor@ReallySwara@ShikhaTalsania & #KareenaKapooraKhan for bringing this to us. Veeres rock!😍
— Kajol Shah (@shahkj0596) April 25, 2018
Veere di wedding’s trailer looks SO good. Just waiting for censor board to shit all over it.
— Anmol Mittal (@anmolmittall) April 25, 2018
What do you think about the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App