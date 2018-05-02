‘Veere Di Wedding’ song ‘Tareefan’: Twitterati are in love with the ‘foot-tapping number’

Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan: Heard the song featuring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania yet? Veere Di Wedding song Tareefan: Heard the song featuring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania yet?

After weeks of anticipation, the song Tareefan from the upcoming film Veere Di Wedding is finally out today (May 2). The film directed by Shashanka Ghosh stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

The peppy number sung by Badshah has an interesting role reversal playing out in which the leading ladies take on the stereotypical roles reserved for their male counterparts. In the three minutes long video, the song tries to change the regular notion about Bollywood, which has always been under fire for portraying women as objects of desire. Going by the reactions on social media, fans are already loving the song. Not only the song a hit, but even the actors’ looks is being raved about on the Internet.

Watch the video here.

While one wrote, “#TAREEFAN is the best comeback song Bebo could have asked for !!! Thank you @Its_Badshah @TheFarahKhan @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor @ektaravikapoor for this BOMB song!!!” another tweeted, “Woww, @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara and @ShikhaTalsania are looking too hot in in #Tareefan.” Some described the song as “a foot-tapping number” and another wrote, “totally in love with the song.”

Check out some reactions posted on the micro-blogging site here.

The song composed and penned by Qaran has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Producers Ekta Kapoor and Nikkhil Dwiwedi were all praise for Khan. After the song was shot, Kapoor had tweeted, “Just seen the best song coming out of our company after Baby Doll! Only #TAREEFAN for these amazing ladies who have been styled by #RheaKapoor. @Its_Badshah you have me addicted!!! The legend @TheFarahKhan has actually set the silver screen on fire! #VeereDiWedding,” and Nikkhil Dwiwedi had written, “@TheFarahKhan you do deserve to put that ‘THE’ before FARAH KHAN !!! 😉 Wait till you guys watch the song #Tareefan. ITS A DYNAMITE!!”

