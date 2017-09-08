Varun Dhawan’s Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’s SHUFFLED lyrics have left Twitterati confused

Have Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’s lyrics left you confused too? (Source: File Photo) Have Oonchi Hai Building 2.0’s lyrics left you confused too? (Source: File Photo)

Bollywood’s new trend of remixing songs has taken every film into its clutches. From Humma Humma to Laila Main Laila and Haseeno Ka Deewana, a lot of old melodies have been remixed into new tracks in recent films. And now, Varun Dhawan-starrer Judwaa 2 features the peppy number Oonchi Hai Building from the Salman Khan-starrer 1997 film Judwaa. While the song is pretty much the same with Anu Malik’s voice and the rhythmic dance beats, the lyrics have slightly been changed from “Aaja aaja raja band baja leke aaja,” to “Aaja aaja raja mere swagger wale raja“. Funnily enough, a lot of music listeners initially thought the line to be “Aaja aaja raja mere Sagar wale raja,” and that’s where all the confusion began.

Giving voice to their confusion, a lot of Twitter users took to the networking website to post tweets about the altered lyrics in the song, which also features Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. While one wrote: “Can anyone explain why the new #OonchiHaiBuilding has @iAmNehaKakkar singing “mere sagar wale raja” instead of “band baja leke aaja?” another user tweeted, “When it is “Mere swagger wale raja” instead if “mere sagar wale raja”…hindi songs these days… kaffi annoying #Judwaa2,” to clear the confusion.

I still didn’t understand why does this line exist – “Aaja mere sagar wale raja” :/ #OonchiHaiBuilding @Varun_dvn @Asli_Jacqueline — Shraddha Mehta (@ShraddzM) September 7, 2017

Can anyone explain why the new #OonchiHaiBuilding has @iAmNehaKakkar singing “mere sagar wale raja” instead of “band baja leke aaja”? — Savar (@SavarSuri) September 7, 2017

#OonchiHaiBuilding is good but “mere sagar wale Raja” ye line kuch jami nahi @Varun_dvn — GHALIB DANGER (@ghaalibdanger) September 8, 2017

I first heard it as Aaja Aaja Aaja, mere Sagar wale Raja! And was like Wut!? Who Sagar!? 😂 — RAJA ki ALISHKA (@mainteriheroine) September 7, 2017

When it is “Mere swagger wale raja” instead if “mere sagar wale raja”…hindi songs these days… kaffi annoying #Judwaa2 — Gunjan Vaswani (@gtv58) September 8, 2017

Finally, Pannu’s tweet unraveled the puzzle. Her tweet read: “Aaja aaaaaaaja aaja mere “Swagger” wale Raja!”

Aaja aaaaaaaja aaja mere “Swagger” wale Raja 😎 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 6, 2017

Haven’t seen the new song yet? Watch the official video here.

What do you think of Oonchi Hai Building 2.0? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

