After Varun Dhawan’s e-challan, Twitterati share more VIP photos with Mumbai Police

After complimenting the tongue-in-cheek reply of the Mumbai Police to actor Varun Dhawan, many Twitter users were quick to point out that 'breaking the law' was a common practice among celebrities and VIPs with pictures from the past.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 9:26 pm
Mumbai police, Varun Dhawan, breaking traffic rules, varun dhawan breaks traffic rule, Twitterati prove their point by posting more pictures of ‘law breakers’. (Source: Secret Santa/Kunnu_kick/Twitter)
Varun Dhawan’s run-in with the Mumbai Police has become a talking point on Twitter. After the actor posted a photo of his selfie moment with a fan, it was followed by a savage reply from the Mumbai Police and a quick apology from Dhawan. However, the matter didn’t end there. Although the actor immediately apologised for being callous, his response was met with a ‘touch-in-cheek’ reply from the proactive and witty Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle.

Not one to forget so soon, social media users too added pun to the incident with hilarious VIP incidents from the past that deserve a challan too. Replying to the same post many pointed out that it was a common practice among Bollywood celebrities, politicians and other VIPs to not follow the law.

Isn’t it commendable on the part of the Mumbai Police to not just fine the actor but also publicly put it up on social media? Check out the tweets by Mumbai Police here.

And here is how Twitterati contributed to the fiasco with pictures of other celebrities.

Interestingly, soon the focus shifted from VIPs to police personnel who were also seen violating the law. Here are some more photos that the users shared.

All it took was a single tweet to create the buzz on social media. What do you think about this incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

