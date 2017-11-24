After Varun Dhawan’s e-challan, Twitterati share more VIP photos with Mumbai Police

Twitterati prove their point by posting more pictures of ‘law breakers’. (Source: Secret Santa/Kunnu_kick/Twitter) Twitterati prove their point by posting more pictures of ‘law breakers’. (Source: Secret Santa/Kunnu_kick/Twitter)

Varun Dhawan’s run-in with the Mumbai Police has become a talking point on Twitter. After the actor posted a photo of his selfie moment with a fan, it was followed by a savage reply from the Mumbai Police and a quick apology from Dhawan. However, the matter didn’t end there. Although the actor immediately apologised for being callous, his response was met with a ‘touch-in-cheek’ reply from the proactive and witty Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle.

Not one to forget so soon, social media users too added pun to the incident with hilarious VIP incidents from the past that deserve a challan too. Replying to the same post many pointed out that it was a common practice among Bollywood celebrities, politicians and other VIPs to not follow the law.

Isn’t it commendable on the part of the Mumbai Police to not just fine the actor but also publicly put it up on social media? Check out the tweets by Mumbai Police here.

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit http://t.co/jKqosfH6V3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

And here is how Twitterati contributed to the fiasco with pictures of other celebrities.

inko kaun bhejega e-challan bina helmet ke liye? pic.twitter.com/ZjrqFKwlV0 — Secret Santa (@Secret_Saanta) November 23, 2017

While we understand @RanveerOfficial’s QUIRKY STREAK to entertain fans, bt causing http://t.co/AVyUQRnMyp — Maria :’) (@maria_varun) November 23, 2017

Good job Mumbai Police!! I hope @DelhiPolice & @KolkataPolice take note that VIPs aren’t exempted from road rules. pic.twitter.com/rtXYcxg5QC — Saileena (@saileenas) November 23, 2017

Ek challan inka bhi pic.twitter.com/LvKQhX2hac — Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) November 24, 2017

Interestingly, soon the focus shifted from VIPs to police personnel who were also seen violating the law. Here are some more photos that the users shared.

Make sure u challan these guys too. Let me know once done. Will send more actual law breakers. pic.twitter.com/1BkL75KrQo — Food+ (@FoodplusIn) November 24, 2017

MH01AU3405..kindly send E-challan to this Police Constable also.(No Helmet) pic.twitter.com/YvEFUYSVdA — SaNiL MoRe (@asnil_11) November 24, 2017

All it took was a single tweet to create the buzz on social media. What do you think about this incident? Tell us in the comments section below.

