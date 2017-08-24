Is ‘Judwaa 2’ trailer proof of glamourising sexual assault in films? This guy points out a huge pothole in Indian movies

When will this obnoxious formula die a natural death? (Source: Pulkit Arora/Facebook) When will this obnoxious formula die a natural death? (Source: Pulkit Arora/Facebook)

Movies have, time and again, glamourised sexual assault on the big screen, and sneaked away… Well, it’s no laughing matter, is it? From showing two wild flowers in a garden to selling bold love-making scenes, there has been quite a huge switch in the portrayal of love scenes over the years. However, the lead actor, somehow, has always gotten away with stalking, harassing and eve-teasing the lead actress, and is still deemed as the ‘hero’ in the end. When will this obnoxious formula die a natural death?

Shedding light on the prominent issue at hand, Pulkit Arora shared a screenshot from the trailer of Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the scene, Dhawan can be seen forcibly kissing Pannu, and it is made to look like horseplay. “We’re supposed to like this character for committing sexual assault. What a badmaash, so cute,” Arora wrote in his post, spilling the thoughts of many viewers in a thought-provoking post.

“Professional Salman Khan impersonator Varun Dhawan opens the #Judwaa2 trailer with a playful recounting of how he forced his mouth on a woman as she struggled to push him away.

We’re supposed to like this character for committing sexual assault. What a badmaash, so cute.

I’ve seen classes and classes of children be conditioned to objectify their female teachers after watching Salman Khan films over the weekend. No one in their right mind can deny the impact films have on what we consider right or wrong as a culture.

At what point do we hold filmmakers accountable? In a country where crimes against women are rampant, how is this not even being discussed? HOW HARD IS IT TO NOT PLAY PEPPY MUSIC AS SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS ONSCREEN?”

The hard-hitting post grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and influential people went on to share it on their respective accounts too. From comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath to the official handles of well-known film festivals, it has been re-posted several times, collecting more than 700 shares so far. It has also garnered over 1,300 likes, at the time of writing.

Many people went on to comment and shared the dilemma with him. Take a look at some reactions here.

What are your thoughts after reading his post? Tell us in the comments below.

