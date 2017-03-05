Trending News

News channel gets slammed for calling Varanasi ‘City of the Dead’ in video series teaser

The new show, which is meant to be a spiritual adventure series, is being anchored by religious scholar Reza Aslan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 5, 2017 4:50 pm
varanasi, varanasi city of the dead, varanasi controversy, varanasi video, varanasi viral video, varanasi twitter, varanasi twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The channel has been asked to apologise for the folly. (Source: File Photo)

India is known as the land of mystics and mysticism for sure, but take a wrong step in describing the wonders of our iconic cities – especially one that is hailed as a holy land, and you will land yourself in a soup. And that is exactly what happened when an American channel tweeted out a teaser for its new show called Believer, a six-part series anchored by religious scholar and spiritually curious Reza Aslan.

ALSO READ | Vadodara may be the most honest city; here’s why

The new show is meant to be a “spiritual adventure series, renowned author and religious scholar Reza Aslan immerses himself in the world’s most fascinating faith-based groups to experience life as a true believer”, according to the CNN website.

See what else is trending, here

All this sounds extremely fascinating and great, but the channel faced a huge backlash after it tweeted out the teaser with the caption: “It’s known as the city of the dead. @rezaaslan takes you inside on the new CNN series #Believer. Starts Sunday at 10p ET. @CNNOriginals”.

The tweet, and more specifically the phrase ‘City of the Dead’, immediately faced a lot of backlash from Indians – spanning across industries and strata. From politicians and authors to historians, many came forward to say that Varanasi is far from being the City of the Dead, and even asked the channel as well as Aslan to apologise for the folly.

Here are some of the reactions:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 05: Latest News